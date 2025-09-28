How MSU Handled the Bye Weeks in 2024
The Michigan State Spartans are wrapping up their bye week and preparing for a road matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
MSU got some rest after a West Coast trip to USC that resulted in a loss to the Trojans. The team needed a week to reload and prepare for another tough Big Ten opponent.
Jonathan Smith and the Spartans are looking for three more wins on the schedule so the team can make its first bowl game since 2021. Fans are growing impatient with the program, which is failing to return to its winning ways.
The Spartans failed to reach a bowl game last season, but things were promising after one of their bye weeks.
How did MSU fare after the weeks off? Let’s break down how things went and what the staff can learn moving forward.
Michigan State 32, Iowa 20
After a brutal two-game stretch, where the team saw Ohio State and Oregon in a span of six days, Smith’s Spartans needed time to rest and recuperate.
MSU welcomed the Iowa Hawkeyes to East Lansing after the bye week, a team that was projected to beat them. How did Smith’s team respond?
By playing its most complete game of the season and pulling off a home upset against a good football team. Aidan Chiles had his best game, completing 73 percent of his passes for 256 yards and a touchdown.
The defense had its struggles at times, but made the necessary plays to win the game. MSU was 4-3 and was set to take on a reeling Michigan team (obviously, we know how that turned out).
Illinois 38, Michigan State 16
After the Spartans took a beating at the hands of Indiana, the team got a week off to prepare for a road game against the Fighting Illini.
The defense did not get the memo that it was supposed to travel, too, as it failed to stop anyone all day. Josh McCray, who just had a big game for Georgia, scored three touchdowns to go with Luke Altmyer’s two TD passes.
That third consecutive loss dropped the Spartans to 4-6, needing to win their last two games for bowl eligibility.
That did not happen.
MSU struggled on defense in both games. Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi’s secondary must be more disciplined, and the team must find a pass rush somewhere.
Otherwise, we will see more of the same from this team moving forward.
