MSU’s Aidan Chiles Earns Big Jump in Power Rankings
Michigan State starting quarterback Aidan Chiles is off to a great individual start during the 2025 season, and he is beginning to get some national recognition for his quality play.
On Wednesday, David Cobb of CBS released a power ranking of the top 50 quarterbacks in college football. He placed Chiles at No. 19, which is a 16-spot boost after being slotted at 35th just last week.
Chiles' spot is also good for the sixth-best ranking in the Big Ten. He's behind top-ranked Fernando Mendoza (Indiana), No. 7 Jayden Maiava (USC), No. 11 Demond Williams (Washington), No. 12 Dante Moore (Oregon), and No. 18 Dylan Raiola (Nebraska).
Chiles' Day at USC
Despite the 45-31 loss at USC, Chiles was able to climb the quarterback poll because of a great individual day.
Against the Trojans, he went 12-of-21 through the air for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns were also on deeper passes: a 42-yard toss to Chrishon McCray during the first quarter and then a 75-yard play to Omari Kelly during the fourth.
He also was able to make his legs a factor again, picking up an additional 31 yards and another score on the ground.
What He's Done Better This Year
One of the big things that Chiles has done better this year is take care of the ball. Through four games, he's got nine passing touchdowns to one interception. After MSU's first four contests last season, Chiles had only four passing touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Chiles has also been a more accurate passer. So far this season, he has completed 68.6% of his passes --- only 54.3% of his attempts were caught at this point last year (he ended last year at 59.4%). What makes the jump in completion percentage more impressive is that Chiles' average depth of target (ADOT) has actually risen from 10.2 from last season to 10.6 this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
In total, Chiles' 868 passing yards this season rank eighth in the Big Ten, and his nine passing scores are good for a tie for fourth in the conference. His 158 rushing yards are also the third-highest total in the Big Ten among quarterbacks.
