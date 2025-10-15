MSU Pushing to Get Three-Star WR, Former Wisconsin Commit
One team's loss could lead to Michigan State's gain. Wisconsin, which had locked up WR Tayshon Bardo on March 11, no longer has his commitment to look forward to. Instead, Bardo decommitted and set up a visit with MSU.
About Bardo
MSU has had its eyes on Bardo for quite some time. Wisconsin may have offered first, but Michigan State has been in the running since January 8, 2025. Bardo's decision to choose Wisconsin came three months before he officially visited the campus. Even though he had committed on March 11, he kept taking visits from other colleges.
In the transfer portal and NIL era, this has become the norm. No player is ever truly "committed", even though they've put pen to paper.
In this case, Bardo visited Cincinnati, USF, Michigan State, and Vanderbilt, all after committing to the Badgers. On October 13, he decided that he'd be best suited elsewhere.
Bardo took to social media with a simple post, "respect my decision." The three-star wideout immediately set another visit date to MSU. On November 15, he'll be visiting with the Spartans for the third time. According to 247Sports, he had visits back on June 20 and June 26.
After starting the season 2-0, Wisconsin has dropped four straight. They've been plagued with QB injuries, something that has haunted them these past few years.
For a wide receiver, the last thing they want to see is a struggling backup. Wisconsin quickly fell to 2-4 (0-3), having been outscored 126-34 in that stretch.
While they have four receivers with 100+ yards, the Badgers are only averaging 180.33 passing yards per game. Michigan State, which has had its issues as well, is at least averaging 200. The 3-3 (0-3) Spartans have lost three in a row themselves, yet Bardo likes what he sees and is patiently awaiting his next visit.
Looking at the rest of their schedule, MSU lined up Bardo's visit against a Penn State team without a head coach. James Franklin's firing came at a shocking point in the season, but it seemed necessary after the Nittany Lions continuously failed to win big games. Sitting at 3-3 (0-3), there's a real possibility the Spartans could win that game on November 15th.
The Spartans have a pair of receivers with 300+ yards. WR Omari Kelly is a senior, so the team will be looking to fill his void with their next star receiver. Right behind Kelly is WR Nick Marsh, a sophomore this offense simply cannot afford to lose in the transfer portal.
