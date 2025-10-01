What Michigan State Must Fix to Improve on Defense
The Michigan State Spartans have struggled on the defensive side of the ball this season.
After a stellar performance against Western Michigan, which is becoming one of the top offenses in the MAC, MSU has not stopped opposing offenses.
Joe Rossi’s defense has allowed 36.3 points per game in its last three outings. That is unacceptable if the team wants to compete in the Big Ten and reach a bowl game.
The Spartans just wrapped up their bye week, and preparation for the Nebraska Cornhuskers has begun. Matt Rhule’s squad has been one of the best offenses in the conference in 2025.
MSU is looking for answers on defense. How can the Spartans find their defensive identity and compete on that side of the ball?
Let’s offer Rossi a few suggestions.
Michigan State defensive improvements
To start, MSU has gotten killed in the short-yardage passing game this season. Quarterbacks have taken their checkdowns to running backs and hit on the designed routes that leave receivers open.
Rossi has historically mixed up his coverages, but it might not be a bad idea for him to slant things in favor of more man-to-man. He should be comfortable living in a world where his defender gets beaten one-on-one simply because the receiver was better.
His 4-2-5 scheme has been effective, so he does not need to change anything there. However, Rossi may want to consider a third linebacker (Darius Snow) or dropping the safety closer to the line of scrimmage (that would be Malik Spencer, because he is a stout run defender).
Nebraska’s offensive tackles have struggled in pass protection this season. If there was ever a time the Spartans’ pass-rush could get going, it’s in this game.
MSU should play defensive end Anelu Lafaele more, as he has been the team’s best and most consistent pass-rusher. He is a work in progress defending the run, but he has smart enough players behind him to make up for his mistakes.
The Huskers have a star quarterback in Dylan Raiola, who will make the Spartans pay if they do not disrupt his rhythm. He can stand in the pocket and find open receivers while also making plays on the move.
The Spartans have talented defenders and a coach who knows how to scheme up successful defenses. Rossi and his team are running out of time to turn things around, so it has to start in Lincoln.
