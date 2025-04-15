What Will Malik Spencer's 2025 Campaign Bring?
The Michigan State Spartans leaned on Malik Spencer to be a leader in 2024.
There were some good moments, like his first career interception against Oregon, but also rough ones.
In 2024, Spencer totaled 44 tackles, one for loss, two passes defended, a forced fumble and the aforementioned interception.
According to Pro Football Focus, Spencer was targeted 20 times in coverage and allowed 14 receptions for 212 yards and four touchdowns. He earned a 59.7 overall grade, the lowest in his three-year career in East Lansing.
Spencer missed the season's final three games due to injury, so he is looking to avoid missing time in his senior season. He will once again be called on to be a leader for this Spartan defense, so he must rise to the occasion so the team can reach a bowl game.
Spencer is one of the most intriguing players on this MSU defense, as Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported last year that he could have played himself onto NFL Draft boards with a good season last year.
That did not materialize, but Spencer is one of the top bounce-back candidates on this Spartan team. If he is at his best, MSU could be a surprise success in the Big Ten.
Alongside Nikai Martinez, who had a good year last year after transferring from UCF, MSU could have one of the most underrated safety duos in college football. Spencer has elite athleticism and instincts; he just must improve his football IQ.
Improving in coverage will be the biggest key for Spencer in 2025. He has learned under defensive backs coach Blue Adams and is improving his technique in that department.
However, he may not have the speed to keep up with some of the top receivers in the nation. He must rely on his length and physicality to bother receivers.
It will also help Spencer to have many healthy defensive backs after several missed time, like Dillon Tatum and Chance Rucker, due to significant injuries. He will not have to shoulder as much of a load.
Spencer may be one of the biggest X factors for this MSU team heading into 2025. If he bounces back and reaches his ceiling, this team could go farther than many expect.
