Why Michigan State’s Season Isn’t Getting Easier Anytime Soon
Michigan State has fallen to 3-3 on the 2025 season and has lost its first three Big Ten games after a 38-13 trashing by UCLA.
This game may have been the Spartans’ last chance to win a gettable game this season, so for it to have gone as it did is incredibly discouraging to the players, staff, and fans.
And unfortunately for MSU fans, the schedule does not get any easier.
The Spartans play two ranked teams in the next two weeks, and fans likely don’t feel like the team has any shot to win any of those games after being dominated on both sides of the ball against a listless UCLA team.
Let’s break down the next few weeks of MSU’s schedule and see why things get more difficult.
MSU vs. Indiana
MSU takes on Indiana on the road next Saturday, and the Hoosiers have been a well-oiled machine since Curt Cignetti took over last season.
Many Spartan fans have been upset that Cignetti could have been the next coach in East Lansing, but the team did not hire him, and he has gone on to have tremendous success with the Hoosiers.
Indiana is excellent on both sides of the ball, dominating on offense with future NFL quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The defense will also cause issues for MSU’s offense, which has struggled in the last few weeks.
MSU vs. Michigan
Spartan fans won’t like to hear it, but the team does not have much of a chance to defeat Michigan.
The Wolverines lost to USC on the road Saturday, but they will be prepared to enter Spartan Stadium in two weeks to keep Paul Bunyan in Ann Arbor. The defense looks sharp, and quarterback Bryce Underwood is getting more comfortable each week.
The Spartans have not beaten Michigan since 2021, and given the state of the program, that does not appear to be close to changing this season.
MSU vs. Minnesota
MSU faces Minnesota on the road at the beginning of November. The Spartans have not beaten the Golden Gophers at their stadium since 2017.
Minnesota just beat Purdue in a close match to move to 4-2 on the season, and the Gophers have given the Spartans problems in the last few seasons.
If running back Darius Taylor gets healthy for Minnesota, he should cause issues for the Spartan defense that has struggled for most of this season. Things look bleak for the Spartans moving forward.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on where you feel MSU's schedule is going when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.