Toughest Defenses MSU Will Face in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans will take on tough opponents in 2025.
It is not the gauntlet schedule it was last season, but several teams still pose challenges for MSU in Jonathan Smith’s second season.
MSU needs Aidan Chiles to be an explosive quarterback and expects Nick Marsh to become one of the top receivers in the Big Ten. Will both those things happen?
Tough defenses will take the field against the Spartans’ offense, which is trying to put together a better season than last year’s performance. Smith and his staff worked hard to improve the offense at every level.
But who are the toughest defenses the Spartans will face? Let’s break down the top three defensive units on their schedule.
Penn State Nittany Lions - The biggest addition Penn State made to its defense was Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles.
The Nittany Lions were able to steal Knowles away from Ohio State after he led the Buckeyes to a national championship with one of the best defenses in the country.
PSU lost players like Abdul Carter, Kobe King, Kevin Winston, and Jaylen Reed, but reloaded with players like Amare Campbell, King Mack, LaVar Arrington II, and Daryus Dixson. Expect the Nittany Lions to be elite on that side of the ball again.
Minnesota Golden Gophers - No matter who the DC is, Minnesota continues to reload on defense.
The Golden Gophers won’t have leading tackler Cody Lindenberg this season, but Maverick Baranowski will step into that role. Koi Perich might be the most underrated defensive back in the Big Ten, too.
Minnesota is always solid defensively, and they will be again when the Spartans visit in early November. That game will be one of the toughest of the season for Smith and his squad.
Iowa Hawkeyes - You can’t have a top defenses list and not include Iowa. It just doesn’t feel right.
The Hawkeyes lost do-it-all linebacker Jay Higgins, talented safety Sebastian Castro, and defensive lineman Yahya Black to the NFL Draft, but have plenty of returning talent. Xavier Nwankpa will be one of the better defensive backs in the conference, while five-star defensive end Iose Epenesa will look to make an impact.
Phil Parker is one of the best defensive coordinators in college football, and his defenses are elite every year. No reason to think that won’t be the case again this year.
