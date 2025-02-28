REPORT: Intriguing OL, MSU Target Talks Spartans
Michigan State recently offered California 2026 offensive lineman Quinn Buckey, continuing the trend of targeting Golden State talent.
The prospect announced the offer on social media on Thursday.
With a predominantly West Coast staff, Jonathan Smith is pressing hard to maintain, even grow, the pipeline on the far coast. Buckey, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle, is the No. 60-rated player at his position for the class and the No. 77 player in his home state, per 247Sports.
With a state as deep and talented as California, that's saying something. A borderline four-star, Buckey has the length and athleticism to make a difference in offensive line coach Jim Michalczik's wide-zone blocking scheme.
Buckey's father, Jeff, was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round out of Stanford in the 1996 NFL Draft. His brother, Zach, plays at Stanford, and another, Jeff, plays at UCLA.
Right now, 247Sports lists Buckey's top interest as Stanford, his father and brother's alma mater.
Nonetheless, Michigan State is making a push for Buckey.
“Our communication was brand new,” Buckey told SpartanMag's Jason Killop. “My old high school head coach is really close with Coach M. He’s told me that he is a great guy and even better coach. He has put a ton of guys in the league.”
Buckey defined Michalczik as a world-class talent builder.
“I think he is a great coach who really cares about developing his players and helping them reach their goals," said Buckey. "He didn’t particularly get into my game, he just said he likes how I play in general.”
Despite the seemingly late arrival on Buckey, the Spartans are quickly making gains in his recruitment, as the prospect told Killop. He wants to make a visit to East Lansing, official or unofficial.
“I definitely want to,” Buckey said. “It’s a cool place and for sure something I would want to do. Whether it’s for unofficial or official. I want to see the facilities. Also, a nice tour of the campus. I want to meet and talk with the coaches for sure.”
Landing an in-state talent from California, who has every reason to choose Stanford, would be huge for the Smith regime's standing and credibility on the recruiting trial.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
