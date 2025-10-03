MSU Fighting to Keep Prized Wide Receiver Commitment
Jonathan Smith has done an impressive job recruiting for Michigan State in the 2026 high school class.
The Spartans sit at No. 27 overall on 247sports.com’s national rankings, and if they can stay there, it would be the team’s best finish since 2023. Smith is building the foundation of his program in East Lansing.
However, when you recruit well, other teams want to recruit better. MSU is in danger of losing some of its top recruits from Smith’s third class.
That includes four-star wide receiver Tyren Wortham, whom the Spartans flipped from UCF in June.
Michigan State WR commit Tyren Wortham
Wortham, the No. 246 overall player in the 2026 class from Booker High School in Sarasota, FL, is the Spartans’ highest-rated player. He is just ahead of linebacker Braylon Hodge, who the team may also be in danger of losing.
The star wide receiver got an offer from Auburn in August and took a visit to Florida State in the same month. It is fair for Spartan fans to wonder if Wortham might have one foot out the door because he is considering other schools.
However, his pledge to MSU remains strong, despite interest from other programs. The Spartans would benefit greatly from keeping Wortham as part of the class.
Courtney Hawkins’ two other receivers in the same class, Zachary Washington and Samson Gash, have shut down their commitments, according to Corey Robinson of 247Sports. Losing Wortham would hurt, but MSU has two pass-catchers it has identified as culture fits already committed.
Wortham is an excellent player with impressive speed and great hands. He would make a great crown jewel for the Spartan class and has the chance to become the focal point of the MSU offense in the next few years.
MSU now has J Batt as the athletic director, someone who helped build Georgia Tech into a competitive football program by pumping money into it. If MSU wants to operate as a serious program, Batt should make sure Wortham is well-compensated.
Recruiting is fluid – it always has been. In the NIL era, however, things move even faster than ever.
It would not be surprising to see Wortham flip to another school, but that does not mean MSU should not do everything in its power to keep him.
