Spartans Commit Tyren Wortham Kicks Off Season with Strong Start
The Michigan State Spartans continue to do their job when it comes to recruiting the best of the best in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have landed multiple different prospects that are among the greatest when it comes to my opinion in the 2026 class.
This is one of the more intriguing classes that I've had the chance to cover in the 2026 cycle, which makes the Michigan State Spartans very intriguing as a whole when it comes to their recruiting tactics and the things that they are doing well and need to continue to do when it comes to bringing in the best of the best.
We have talked about their success story ever since they started to show success during June, and that carried over into July and eventually never switched back, as they have shown success ever since the beginning of June, after starting the cycle off very slow with only a total of four commitments entering the month.
However, they now said that 22 total commits, which is far more than a lot of schools, including some Big Ten programs.
One of the big success stories for the Michigan State staff is the fact that they have been able to land multiple different prospects via flipping these prospects from high caliber team, such as Braydin Thomas, who announced that he would be flipping to the Michigan State staff and program from the Iowa State cyclones who continue to be one of the more popular teams in the nation for many different reasons as they are very talented on Saturdays or also being able to flip a guy like Jordan Vann from the Virginia Cavaliers
Spartans Commit Tyren Wortham Starts Season Off Well
Another player that they were able to flip was Tyren Wortham. Wortham is someone that I could argue is definitely a high four star prospect and continues to be one of the better/more dynamic prospects in the country as he is a state of Florida wide receiver that has plenty of speed, and that is exactly why other teams are looking to flip him away from the Spartans as he is much better than some of the commits at other places.
He is off to a great start this season as he has helped lead his team to a four-win season thus far, only losing one game along the way, which is very impressive. Inside one of the better states of high school football, which has landed them a MaxPreps ranking of 54th in the state.
They won their game on Friday against Lely, but there is still plenty of work that needs to be done. They start district play this week against Bayshore, which will be an intriguing matchup to say the least.
