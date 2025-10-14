Spartan Nation

Unexpected 2 Week Stretch of Struggle For Spartans

The last two weeks have been eventful for MSU, but not in a good way.

Michael Woodworth

Michigan State's Aidan Chiles, left, fumbles after a hit by UCLA's Devin Aupiu during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles, left, fumbles after a hit by UCLA's Devin Aupiu during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Starting the 2025 season, MSU was very optimistic for the 2025-2026 season and the "improvements" that many fans expected from the team. Early in the season, Michigan State University made what looks like giant steps in the right direction for Jonathan Smith and his crew.

MSU
Michigan State's Nick Marsh, top, catches a touchdown pass as Western Michigan's Jarvarius Sims defends during the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first game of the 2025 season started with a dominant win for MSU. The Spartans scored on the first three drives against Western Michigan. Not only was their offense dominant, but their defense also held WMU scoreless. This game really brought the idea of improved defense to life, a stark contrast to the previous season when MSU struggled to get stops.

Michigan State Football
Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) is tackled by three Nebraska players during the second half of the game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

The next two games would prove that narrative wrong about MSU's defense. MSU struggled to stop Boston College and Youngstown State. A big positive was the offense in these games. Aidan Chiles and Nick Marsh performed exceptionally well in these games, reinforcing the notion of an improved MSU offense. Aidan Chiles demonstrated significant growth in maturity, as evidenced by his improved ability to work the offense.

The following week, MSU traveled to California to play ranked USC. MSU was 3-0 and definitely not counted out of this game. From start to finish, the game was a shootout between the teams. Both offenses had really no problem going down the field and scoring. Ultimately, USC proved to be the better team, as expected, given that Jonathan Smith is a second-year head coach in a rebuilding program.

MSU
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith, right, meets with UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper after the Spartans loss on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Based on the last four games, fans expected MSU's defense to hold them back against Nebraska and UCLA, but it turned out that both offense and defense played poorly in both of these games. Even when MSU lost to USC, its offense looked good. In both games, the Quarterback play was off, and the offense never looked fluid.

In the coming games, Smith's team will be looked at slightly differently than before if their struggles continue. When Aidan Chiles and the offense are on the same page, MSU is one of the best offenses in the Big Ten.

Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts on The Spartans Recent Struggles when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Michael Woodworth
MICHAEL WOODWORTH

Michael Woodworth attends Michigan State University. A multiple-sport athlete in high school, Woodworth developed a deep love for sports and sharing that with others. His hobbies include golf and fishing.