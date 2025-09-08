Spartan Nation

Which Michigan State Players Saw Their Stock Rise vs. Boston College

On this edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, we dive into which Spartans had big days against the Eagles on Saturday.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's Nick Marsh, right, catches a touchdown pass as Boston College's Amari Jackson attempts to make the tackle during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Nick Marsh, right, catches a touchdown pass as Boston College's Amari Jackson attempts to make the tackle during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Michigan State is now 2-0 after a thrilling 42-40 win against Boston College in double overtime.

In the victory, several different Spartans were able to stand out. On this edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, we talked about each of the several MSU players that were able to increase their stock during Week 2.

Check it out down below:

Watch here

Also below is a partial transcript from Jonathan Smith's press conference from after the game versus Boston College.

Jonathan Smith

Jonathan Smit
Sep 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith walks across the field following a double-overtime victory over Boston College at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Opening Statement

“That was a beautiful football game, really by both teams, I thought. Going back and forth, competing, obviously into double overtime. 

“I appreciate the crowd, I thought it made a difference. That was an electric atmosphere. Student section, yes, but the whole place (was great). 

“It was a beautiful football game and it was a beautiful locker room after that. Really proud of the guys to just continue to fight and find a way. Especially thinking about the second half, coming out and getting that early score, getting some momentum going.

“But they (Boston College) played well too. I thought both quarterbacks played really, really well tonight. And it came down to us getting a stop on a two-point conversion and us executing to finish the deal. So I'm really proud of the guys.”

Smit
Michigan State's Armorion Smith celebrates after tackling Boston College's Lewis Bond during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Armorion Smith breaking up the two-point attempt from Boston College 

“Yeah, it means a lot, especially for that guy. The quality of man that he is, the effort, football means a lot to him. I think he was a part of that early fumble recovery, and then to have the breakup on the two-point play, it's just awesome.”

Aidan Chiles
Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles celebrates with fans after the Spartans' 42-40 victory over Boston College / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on S

Q: What about this team got them to victory that might not have been there in the past?

“Yeah, I think there's been growth. There's a closeness, a bond, that we've got to do this thing together. Experience, we've got some more experience. 

Aug 29, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Joshua Eaton (7) celebrates a safety in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

“I mean, I go back to playing these guys last year and that experience. We need to learn from every game and that kind of thing. But I do think the confidence grew offensively in the second half, that you could continue to go. And, again, the defense holding them to six (in double OT).

I think there was some confidence there. 

“And these guys are aware — these are long football games. There's going to be momentum swings, going back and forth. Just really proud of the toughness they showed for more than 60 minutes.”

Omari Kelly and Michael Masuna
Michigan State's Omari Kelly, left, celebrates his game-winning two-point conversion with teammate Michael Masunas in second overtime in the game against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: What does this win mean? 

“Yeah, I think it's a step forward — that, yeah, we found a way to win it like this. Again, this is game two and we're hoping to play a lot more games, beyond just 12 type thing.

So it's early. But, again, we talked about confidence can come from displayed performance, and these guys did it tonight and hopefully their confidence continues to grow from it.”

Michael Masunas
Michigan State TE Michael Masunas (81) tries to get some extra yards while being tackled against Boston College on Sept. 6, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on S

