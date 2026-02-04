Michigan State vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 4

The Michigan State Spartans suffered a tough loss to their in-state rival, the Michigan Wolverines, this past weekend, but the good news is they're in a great spot to bounce back on Wednesday night when they face the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Minnesota has had a rough season to date, with a 10-12 record and a 3-8 record in conference play. Do they have any chance of hanging with the Spartans at home tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Michigan State -8.5 (-108)

Minnesota +8.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Michigan State -430

Minnesota +330

Total

OVER 133.5 (-110)

UNDER 133.5 (-110)

Michigan State vs. Minnesota How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 4

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Williams Arena

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Michigan State Record: 19-3 (9-2 in Big Ten)

Minnesota Record: 10-12 (3-8 in Big Ten)

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

Michigan State is 4-2 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 7-2 in Michigan State's last nine games

Michigan State is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games vs. Minnesota

Michigan State is 11-3 straight up in its last 14 road games vs. Minnesota

Michigan State is 4-1 ATS in its last five games when set as the favorite

The OVER is 6-3 in Minnesota's last nine games

The UNDER is 9-2 in Minnesota's last 11 home games

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Key Player to Watch

Jeremy Fears Jr., G - Michigan State Spartans

Jeremy Fears Jr. is the most important player on this Michigan State roster. Not only is he leading the team in points per game, averaging 14.9, but he's also leading the team with a staggering 8.8 assists per game. He's also averaging 1.3 steals per game on defense. He put up 31 points in Michigan State's loss to Michigan, so despite the loss, he's still in peak form.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Minnesota Golden Gophers at home:

Minnesota is much better than its record indicates, ranking 110th in effective field goal percentage and 102nd in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Michigan State ranks 80th and 10th in those two metrics.

36.6% of the points scored against Michigan State come from three-point shots, which ranks 334th in college basketball. That's bad news for them tonight as they take on a Minnesota team that excels on the perimeter.

I'll take the points with the Golden Gophers at home.

Pick: Minnesota +8.5 (-112) via FanDuel

