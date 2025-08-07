EXCLUSIVE: Florida Atlantic Commit Talks Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans have done a great job in the recruiting world, as they have been searching for prospects that will fit their scheme extremely well. While many teams have started to slowly move on from the 2026 class, including the Spartans, they have still found players that they are recruiting in the 2026 cycle. This includes one of their newest offers, a propsect who is currently committed to another school.
That player is class of 2026 three-star defensive lineman Frederic Sainteus of St. John Neumann in Florida. He has been committed to Florida Atlantic since June, but his recruitment has continued to pick up.
Sainteus recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail his offer.
"It meant a lot and honestly it is a better opportunity for me, so I am grateful," said the prospect.
Sainteus then detailed which coach offered him and what the message was that the coach left for him. It is also worth noting that he is a 2026 recruiting coach, which means he is eligible to speak with the coaches directly and not receive the message via his family or his coaches. This will also help the Michigan State target build a relationship with the staff.
"It was Coach (Antjuan Simmons) who extended my offer," said Sainteus. "The message he left for me was to keep pushing in life. Keep working hard, no matter what he said. He sees a great, great, great potential in me. He said I can make a big change in the football world."
Sainteus is already committed to a program, but is he still interested in visiting East Lansing?
"For sure. I would like to go see Michigan State," he said.
So what's next for Sainteus as he embarks on his fourth and final high school football season and hopes to be a difference maker for St. John Neumann?
"What is next for me and my recruitment is to keep getting offers," he said. "Get a name for myself to keep being successful."
