Michigan State Target is Becoming a Top WR Prospect
The Michigan State Spartans have been looking to push the needle with many of the nation's top prospects, regardless of the classification that they reside in.
After putting in the hard work throughout the 2026 class thus far, they have been able to put more of their focus into the 2027 recruiting class, which is a huge deal, as the 2027 recruiting class is one of the better classes I have seen since I started my recruiting coverage.
The Spartans have a list of positions that they are targeting. They have been targeting the wide receivers heavily, including one of the better wide receivers in the class. While this wide receiver is a premier target for the Spartans, he is also a premier target for the rest of the nation at this point, following a huge spike in his recruitment in recent days.
Quentin Burrell is an extremely talented player who is becoming more and more of a priority. He is a wide receiver prospect from the state of Illinois and is one of the better players in the state of Illinois, as one could argue he could even be rated higher than current Nebraska commit and star 2027 quarterback Trae Taylor.
Burrell is a high school football star at Mount Carmel High School, a powerhouse in the state of Illinois.
Burrell has been one of the better players in the state and is one of the better players nationally, as he remains one of the most dangerous athletes in the country. He is a playmaker who has shifted the value of wide receivers in this class. He holds offers from many different schools, his most recent offers being from Tennessee and South Carolina.
One of the most notable offers in the class is still that extended by the Spartans, who remain a big player in Burrell's recruitment. The prospect also holds them in the light thus far in his recruitment.
Burrell is a five-star prospect, ranked the No. 1 class of 2027 prospect in Illinois, the No. 5 wide receiver in his class and the No. 29 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
