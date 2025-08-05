Could MSU Still be in the Running for Khalil Terry?
The Michigan State Spartans have done a great job recruiting the class of 2026. They have landed a plethora of different prospects, as their total currently sits at 22, which is quite impressive considering where they were going into June.
The Spartans also had a commitment in the 2027 recruiting class, as their commit at the time was a huge land. The key statement in that last sentence is "at the time," as his commitment is no longer. Class of 2027 four-star safety Khalil Terry announced that he could be decommitting from the Spartans back in June.
"We feel it is in my best interest to open up my recruitment and take a look at all of my options," Terry had posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I only get one shot at this, so I want to make sure I'm making the right decision for the long term. Once again, I want to thank Coach (Jonathan) Smith, Coach KB (Keith Bhonapha) and Coach Adams. I will release a Top 7 in the coming weeks."
Terry later detailed more on the decision.
"Obviously, I was committed to Michigan State and Coach Meat (Demetrice Martin) was my lead recruiter, so there’s a real relationship with him," Terry had told Michigan State Spartans On SI. "I look forward to continuing to build with him and Coach (Gabe) Lynn (UCLA safeties coach) as well," Terry said. "Coach Meat was really one of the first to believe in me and I appreciate him for that. Coach Lynn is my position coach, so it’s important for us to build a relationship."
While this is the case, the questions remain: Are the Spartans in his recruitment still, and/or are the Spartans going to make a push?
Terry was committed to the Spartans and got to know the staff. While this is something that happened prior to the June 15 date (which meant no contact), it was a big-time land for the Spartans, especially when Terry was boosted to four-star status. It wouldn't be a surprise if Michigan State still makes a push.
