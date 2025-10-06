MSU Hockey Coach Undervalued Entering 2025 Season
Coming off of an amazing year last year, the Michigan State Spartans are looking to dominate at all levels on the ice and against all opponents.
The team can do so because of their Head Coach, Adam Nightingale, who, as of recent, has many eyes looking towards MSU hockey not only for players but for coaches, mainly himself.
But what has set him apart compared to other Big Ten coaches, and what can fans expect when the season starts?
Pre-season Polls
- When ranked amongst all other college hockey teams, MSU is ranked as the third best team in the country, setting themselves apart from both Big Ten rivals and out of conference powerhouses.
- Being ranked in the top ten has happened two years ago, in which they were set at sixth place last year, and Nightingale has proven that he can make a team consistently good with both current players and recruiting.
- At the pace he is going with his players they will be crowned as the top team by the time the 2026-2027 season rolls around.
Current Season Expectations
- Because of the amazing job that Nightingale has done and is continuing to do, the Spartans are set to have a great year in the 2025-2026 season, and possibly win a national title.
- After all, in the past few years the Spartans have only gotten more victories as they've grown, going from 18 wins in 2023, to 25 in 2024, and finally 26 last year.
- With Nightingale having been the Head Coach in each of those years fans have a lot of wins to expect, and hopefully a deep playoff run.
While other athletic programs' coaches may receive more attention than hockey, such as football's Jonathan Smith and the also dominant basketball team's Tom Izzo, MSU's Adam Nightingale cannot be forgotten.
Nightingale has put the Spartans' play on the ice onto the map, and he has established them as a contender.
Whether he stays with MSU after this season or goes to coach in the NHL, in the here and now, Nightingale needs to get more recognition. His work has heavily built the Spartans up, and he has given the fans much to be hopeful for.
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Adam Nightingale when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.