MSU to Host Elite 2028 Lineman for Visit

Throughout the college football offseason, Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff have been highly active on the high school recruiting trail as they continue to compete for several of the nation’s top prospects.

While the Spartans are primarily focused on the 2027 recruiting class, they are also making progress with some of their top 2028 targets, including a three-star in-state offensive tackle who is scheduled to take a spring visit with Michigan State in March.

Three-Star 2027 Offensive Tackle Schedules Michigan State Visit

On Feb. 20, Antijuan Wilkes Jr., a three-star offensive tackle from Class Technical High School in Detroit, Michigan, announced on X that he will be in East Lansing on March 28 for a spring visit with the Spartans.

Wilkes has been one of Michigan State’s top targets throughout the 2028 cycle. The previous Spartans staff initially offered him in October, and the new staff has quickly built a relationship with him, hosting him for a junior day visit last month.

Although Wilkes is only a sophomore at Class Technical, he’s already established himself as one of the nation’s top prospects. Michigan State is one of 13 Power Four programs to have offered him, along with Cal, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

The young offensive lineman would be a welcome addition to Michigan State’s 2028 class, with 247Sports’ composite rankings listing him as the No. 174 overall player nationally, the No. 13 offensive tackle, and the No. 6 prospect in Michigan.

While Wilkes is currently rated as a three-star prospect by most prominent recruiting sites, he’ll likely earn a four-star rating as the rest of the 2028 class is evaluated.

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Michigan State Spartans helmet sits on a bench during the second half game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Recruiting your own backyard is key to any college program's success, and Fitzgerald and his staff are looking to compete for Michigan's top prospects in every recruiting cycle.

Getting Wilkes on campus this spring is a key step in Michigan State’s pursuit of him and should help Michigan State establish itself as a serious contender for one of the top in-state prospects in the 2028 class.

As of now, no program has emerged as a frontrunner in Wilkes’ recruitment. If the Spartans can continue to strengthen their relationship with the three-star offensive tackle over the coming months and impress him during his spring visit, Michigan State should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top overall recruits in the 2028 class.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's recruitment of Wilkes when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW