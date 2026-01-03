Michigan State to Host Three-Star Transfer EDGE

The 2026 college football transfer portal window has officially opened, and the first day has been marked by chaos as programs across the country actively target and pursue the more than 3,000 players currently in the portal.

Michigan State and new head coach Pat Fitzgerald have already been very active in the portal, and the Spartans are making progress with several transfer prospects. One of those prospects is a three-star EDGE transfer from Georgia Southern, who the Spartans will host for an official visit (OV).

Michigan State to Host Georgia Southern EDGE Transfer for Visit

On Jan. 2, 247Sports' Transfer Portal reported on X that M.J. Stroud, a transfer EDGE from Georgia Southern, has scheduled official visits with Michigan State, West Virginia, and Colorado. Stroud’s trip to East Lansing will be his final visit during the portal window and will take place on January 9.

Georgia Southern all-conference EDGE/OLB MJ Stroud has set the following visits, his rep @kohllleo tells @CodyNagel247 and @chris_hummer:



Jan. 2 - West Virginia

Jan. 6 - Colorado

Jan. 9 - Michigan State@JustinThind @adamcm777 @CMAnderson247 https://t.co/SW8grawO3b — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 2, 2026

Stroud was a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class from Alcovy High School in Covington, Georgia, and ultimately committed to and signed with Georgia Southern.

He has spent the last four seasons with the Eagles, showing steady improvement each year. Stroud redshirted his freshman season in 2022 and served as a rotational player on Georgia Southern’s defense in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, he had a breakout year, recording 33 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Michigan State's Quindarius Dunnigan, left, tackles UCLA's Nico Iamaleava during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His impressive redshirt junior season led him to enter the portal, and he’ll have one year of eligibility remaining. One of the most significant areas of improvement Fitzgerald needs to address on Michigan State’s defense is the Spartans’ pass rush, so a player like Stroud would be a massive addition to the 2026 roster.

At 6'3" and 230, Stroud is a little undersized for the Big Ten, but he has the power and play strength to make up for his light frame. Rivals’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 598 overall player in the portal, and the No. 53 EDGE.

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Michigan State Spartans helmet sits on a bench during the second half game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

While Michigan State and Fitzgerald will have to compete with Colorado and West Virginia to land Stroud, the Spartans hosting him on his final visit of the portal window puts them in a strong position to secure the Georgia Southern transfer.

Time will tell whether the Spartans can ultimately win the battle for Stroud, but Michigan State has at the very least established itself as a contender for the three-star transfer EDGE.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MJ Stroud visiting MSU soon when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW