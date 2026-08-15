How MSU's Camp Could Impact Program's Long-Term Future

First impressions matter a ton.

These weeks are the time for Pat Fitzgerald to set the tone at Michigan State , both in terms of culture and on-field success. Here is part of what we know so far:

Culture Impact

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Day 1 of fall camp was partly about doing the little things the right way. Fitzgerald spoke about the team not taking water breaks properly and said he was finding empty Gatorade bottles and food wrappers on the field.

Certainly, that's more about the principle than the water breaks or the bottles themselves -- everything requires everyone's total focus. If guys are focused on doing breaks right, it's probably easier to get them to focus on installation or drills.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald gives out instructions during MSU's first practice of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The practices, at least from what I've seen, have felt pretty tight and intense. Coaches aren't afraid to tell players or entire units to get a move on if they aren't moving from one drill to the next. Nearly all the assistants seem pretty hands-on, particularly linebackers coach and co-DC Max Bullough, who often puts on some pads and takes a few hits.

Players have nearly unanimously answered "energy" when they've been asked what has stood out about the Fitz era up to this point, to the point where I get a little suspicious about it. The energy around the building, though, clearly seems to have improved. The start to camp hasn't been perfect, but I feel more confident right now that there is an identity MSU is working towards than I ever felt with Jonathan Smith.

Younger Players Succeeding in Position Battles

Michigan State's Charles Taplin catches a pass while warming up during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Shifting to the roster side of things, the Spartans have a few younger players who seem to be rising up the depth chart, some of them a little earlier than expected.

Perhaps the biggest surprise has been second-year wideout Charles Taplin . Michigan State was one of just two Power Four schools to offer Taplin out of high school (the other being Arizona). Taplin wrapped up at No. 1,671 overall in the class of 2025, according to the 247Sports Composite . That made him the second-lowest-ranked scholarship recruit in MSU's class that year.

Michigan State's offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, right, talks with Charles Taplin during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Taplin has been in a starting position since the spring or so. If he's able to hold onto that spot for the remainder of camp, that potentially means the Spartans have their newest long-term answer at receiver. Taplin is eligible through the 2029 season. You can't assume anything with the portal these days, but there is a shot Michigan State could truly have something here.

Tight end Jayden Savoury has also made a pretty big impression. I, personally, was already impressed with Savoury's frame and hands while seeing him catch some passes in shorts, but offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said this past Wednesday that he's been impressed with Savoury's improvement as a blocker. All in all, MSU might also have a starting tight end with four seasons of eligibility left in his pocket as well.

Michigan State's Marvis Parrish runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish has also impressed coaches. He had more than 700 scrimmage yards as a true freshman for the Hilltoppers last season. Parrish also has four years of eligibility remaining again with the NCAA's new 5-in-5 rule. This won't be the year he can be the Spartans' lead back -- UConn transfer Cam Edwards should have a firm grip on that -- but Parrish should definitely get plenty of touches this year and beyond.

Defensive tackle Derrick Simmons is another key part of Michigan State's future. He was the highest-ranked recruit in MSU's 2025 class, but didn't play much as a true freshman due to the large jump from Division 5 MHSAA ball to the Big Ten. After a year of bulking up and with a relatively cleared-out depth chart, Simmons should have a much bigger role this coming year as MSU's No. 3 interior defensive lineman.

Michigan State defensive lineman Derrick Simmons runs a drill during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

True freshman linebacker Adam Shaw has also burst onto the scene. I wonder how many snaps he'll be able to get this year with a pretty deep and experienced linebacker room potentially ahead of him, but Shaw played a lot during this April's spring scrimmage, and he's been singled out by Fitzgerald as somebody who has improved their body a lot this offseason (Parrish was another name he brought up there, too).

Having a clear vision for the future and an interesting crop of young talent is exactly what one wants to see during the first year of a new coach's reign. We'll have to see if Fitzgerald's strategy works in this era and brings more victories, but it feels like there's a path.