How Guard Shift for Conner Moore Will Impact MSU's Offense

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's offensive line is going to look completely different this season.

Conner Moore is the only returning starter from last year's starting five. He spent most of the year at right tackle, though there were times when he moved over to left tackle. In a bit of a twist, though, MSU seems to be moving him to guard this season, despite Moore not playing a single snap there last fall.

Why Moore's New Role Makes Sense

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State offensive lineman Conner Moore (58) shakes hands with fans while walking off the field after defeating Maryland at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore seems to be switching over to the left side of the offensive line, as well. I've seen him go through one drill where he was to the left of the centers. Another time, the Spartans had a group of five linemen lined up -- with that group looking an awful lot like a starting lineup -- and Moore was positioned at left guard.

The move has sense to it. Michigan State has some decent depth at right tackle, even with Moore out of the equation. Rakeem Johnson seems to be positioned for the starting role there, actually. He's only played 90 career snaps at right tackle before, but Johnson was starting at right tackle during the spring game back in April. Robert Wright Jr. is another interesting option; he was the starting right tackle at Georgia Southern last season.

Michigan State offensive lineman Rakeem Johnson goes through drills during the first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Moore was at right guard at the time, but if he were to play guard, the left side makes more sense. Nick Sharpe's more natural spot on the offensive line is right guard. He played on the left side last season at South Carolina, but Sharpe had previously played only right guard during his four years at Wake Forest. That's where his position coach was Nick Tabacca , the Spartans' new offensive line coach.

Playing left guard also isn't totally foreign to Moore. He started three games there at the beginning of the 2024 season, back when he was at Montana State, with the first of those against FBS foe New Mexico. Moore got 175 snaps of experience there, not allowing a sack and just two pressures across those three games, and 74 pass-blocking snaps.

Overall Impact on Offense

Michigan State’s Conner Moore, right, and Ben Murawski run a drill during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Placing Moore at left guard gives Michigan State a pretty formidable duo on the left side of its offensive line. Ben Murawski is MSU's new left tackle and should be one of the Spartans' best players this year. He and Moore are two of Michigan State's best run-blockers.

Moore's 78.9 PFF grade in the run game was the second-highest on the team last year (min. 100 run-blocking snaps). That was only behind Matt Gulbin's 81.9 mark. Murawski's elite 86.4 run-blocking grade was the fifth-best mark among all offensive tackles in the FBS last year while he was at UConn.

Michigan State's Conner Moore, left, and Trent Fraley, right, block Derrick Simmons, center, during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pairing that up with a running back like Cam Edwards -- another UConn transfer -- can lead to some pretty big things. When Edwards ran to the left A, B, or C gaps last season (where the left tackle and guard will be involved), he averaged a really impressive 7.4 yards per carry. Edwards averaged 5.9 YPC during the season as a whole.

Moore's Thoughts on Change, Development

"I've enjoyed it so far," Moore said about playing guard. "I'm still playing, I guess, a little bit of tackle, a little bit of guard here and there. I'm just kind of experimenting with it, but it's been fun so far. I've actually really enjoyed it."

Michigan State offensive line coach Nick Tabacca observes practice during the first day of training camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Moore also feels ready to take a step forward in his overall game as he heads into his second and final year at Michigan State. Going off the team's roster , he's gained five pounds (306 to 311) and actually grown an inch from last fall to now.

"I think I'm a lot stronger than I was last year. I think I'm a lot faster..." Moore said. "But just in general, just being on the field and stuff like that, I feel a lot stronger just out there playing. I feel a lot quicker."

Decision To Come Back

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan State Football head coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The decision to come back to Michigan State was also pretty easy for Moore. MSU is his childhood team, and even through the coaching change, Moore says it was "pretty easy" for him to return for another year. The only way he would've left is if the Spartans and Pat Fitzgerald removed him by force.

"I was getting calls from Coach Tabacca every day, from Coach [Nick] Sheridan, and Coach Fitz, pretty much every day," Moore said. "I definitely felt [their desire for me to return], but this where I wanted to be, like I said. I didn't really care if they didn't want me. I was going to do everything to come back."

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