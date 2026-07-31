How MSU Can Exploit These Toledo Roster Losses

The Spartans need a better season this year, which means every nook and cranny of their opponents needs to be brought to light, understood, and attacked in a way that gives MSU the greatest advantage before each game.

One way to do that is to look at how each of their opponents has changed from last year, to see what that team in particular will be dealing with that has made them more of a threat to the Spartans, as well as what has damaged each team that MSU can exploit on the field, since the season is almost here.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the team walk across the end zone during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In their first matchup against the Toledo Rockets, the Spartans will find themselves in an odd position: they will learn in the game whether they have a major advantage in one specific room.

That is because the Rockets have a dramatically different receiving core than last year, which could be hugely beneficial for MSU, but cannot be underestimated under any circumstances.

Why It Could Be Beneficial

Sep 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State offensive lineman Luka Vincic (70) celebrates a double-overtime victory over Boston College at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, the Rockets made it to the Boca Raton Bowl, where they put their best effort out before losing many of their receivers.

In general, they have lost some of the players who were major contributors on the receiving end during that bowl game, which means a lot will be new for the Rockets. MSU at least has players like Chrishon McCray back this year who recorded high stats, but Toledo has nearly nobody like that returning.

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray runs after a catch during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This could be a massive struggle for Toledo since it will be their first week in an actual game with their new squad, in which they could have a hard time adjusting before the game's end, which MSU could take advantage of defensively to make the game much easier to win for their offense and an easier game to manage for their leaders.

Why MSU Must Be Careful

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the team at the end of the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The opposite could easily be true for the Rockets, where they are able to thrive right out of the gate instead of struggling, as they do have some promising players that have transferred in, such as Adjatay Dabbs, who played well before coming to Toledo with 856 yards on 45 receptions for eight scores with Mercer, as well as unproven but dangerous players like 3-star recruit Seth Elchert.

There are many more talented names like Rico Bond and his 694 yards from last year, Tashi Braceful with 36 yards on only one catch, an explosive secret weapon, and much more, but what matters for the Spartans right now is that they will be going against an unproven receiving core in the Toledo Rockets.

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Toledo Rockets wide receiver Bryson Hammer (12) returns a punt against the Louisville Cardinals during the second quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If it appears that the core is struggling, it will be a great opportunity for MSU to take over the game defensively by putting immense pressure on the Rockets to pass the ball and make mistakes; however, if the core is playing extremely well, the opposite must be done, or at least encouraged.

This first game will be one of the only games like this for the Spartans, at least when concerning an entire room of players, because there will have been no games to prove their level of skill, making it one of the more prominent win-or-lose situations of the entire year, since it will be the first.