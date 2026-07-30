3 MSU Football Returning Starters With Most To Prove

Fall camp is approaching for the Michigan State Spartans as a big year approaches for the program. After hiring head coach Pat Fitzgerald and adding roughly 30 new transfers to the roster, the Spartans have improved in key areas but remain uncertain in others. This isn't one of Mark Dantonio's great squads from years ago, but it could be one to get Michigan State back to the postseason.

The Spartans haven't been to a bowl game since their 11-win season in 2021. Almost five years is too long for a program like Michigan State, and to get back there, they will need a handful of their returning starters to make a big impact. Here are three returning players for Fitzgerald's squad with the most to prove in 2026.

Alessio Milivojevic, Quarterback

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) breaks a tackle from Maryland defensive lineman Sidney Stewart (29) in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This seems like the obvious answer, but how can you not put him on this list? One of the biggest keys to the Spartans' success in 2026 and beyond is the performance of Alessio Milivojevic, their redshirt sophomore quarterback, who started at the midway point of the regular season in place of incumbent Aidan Chiles. He threw for 10 touchdowns and only three interceptions with impressive flashes of poise, accuracy, and pocket mitigation as a passer.

Milivojevic has the ceiling to be a great quarterback, but he must prove to Fitzgerald and new offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan that he has put in the work to become Michigan State's most important player in 2026.

Chrishon McCray, Wide Receiver

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCray is a talented playmaker and will likely be seeing more time as the X- or Z-wide receiver outside of his regular duties as the team's top slot receiver. However, there was a time when he could've been a dynamic duo this upcoming season alongside uber-talented Nick Marsh, one of the best wideouts in the Big Ten who transferred to Indiana this past winter.

Heading into his redshirt senior season, McCray bears the responsibility as the Spartans' No. 1 pass-catcher. If transfers KK Smith, Fredrick Moore, and redshirt freshman Charles Taplin are unreliable, the onus falls on McCray to pick up the tab.

Charles Brantley, Cornerback

Michigan State's Charles Brantley, right, and Daniel Barker get fired up before the Spartans game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Again, another cliché pick, but the right one at that. Charles Brantley basically took a sabbatical to Miami, Florida, and almost got himself a championship ring in the process. Now that he is back in East Lansing, expectations remain high for the sixth-year senior cornerback.

Brantley was arguably one of the best cornerbacks in the Big Ten a couple of seasons ago and easily the Spartans' best defensive player. The pressure is on him now to restore that reputation, even if that means a slump could be expected early in the season as he reacclimates with defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. If Brantley shows he is still a great defender, it could transform Michigan State's secondary.