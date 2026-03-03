Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, March 3

The Miami-Ohio RedHawks are two games away from being the first team since the 2020-2021 Gonzaga Bulldogs and just the fifth team since 1992 to finish with an undefeated regular season record.

Standing in their way is the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday night. The Rockets are in fourth place in the MAC at 16-13 overall and 10-6 in conference play. While Miami is rightfully favored in this game, Toledo certainly isn't an easy matchup for the RedHawks.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this MAC showdown.

Toledo vs. Miami (Ohio) Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Toledo +8 (-110)

Miami (Ohio) -8 (-110)

Moneyline

Toledo +310

Miami (Ohio) -400

Total

OVER 162.5 (-110)

UNDER 162.5 (-110)

Toledo vs. Miami (Ohio) How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 3

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Millett Hall

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Toledo Record: 16-13 (10-6 in MAC)

Miami (Ohio) Record: 29-0 (16-0 in MAC)

Toledo vs. Miami (Ohio) Betting Trends

Toledo is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games

The UNDER is 6-2 in Toledo's last eight games

Toledo is 13-6 ATS in its last 19 games vs. Miami-Ohio

Toledo is 6-2 ATS in its last eight road games

Miami (Ohio) is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 7-1 in Miami (Ohio)'s last eight games

Toledo vs. Miami (Ohio) Key Player to Watch

Sonny Wilson, G - Toledo Rockets

If Toledo wants to end Miami's undefeated record, Sonny Wilson has to bring his best stuff. The Rockets' offense goes through Wilson, who leads the team in both points per game (17.3) and assists per game (4.5). He's also averaging 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals. He scored 20 points and five assists in the first game between these two teams.

Toledo vs. Miami (Ohio) Prediction and Pick

I don't want to take anything away from Miami's undefeated record, but they don't have the metrics you'd expect from a 29-0 team. The RedHawks' shooting has been fantastic, but they're just 77th in defensive efficiency and 268th in effective possession ratio.

Toledo has good enough shooting to hang with Miami, ranking 87th in effective possession ratio. Their defense leaves a lot to be desired, but if their shooting can remain strong, Miami could find itself in trouble with the added pressure of an undefeated season looking over its shoulders.

I'm going to take the points with the Rockets tonight. This game is going to be closer than people think.

Pick: Toledo +8 (-110)

