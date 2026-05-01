How Duke's Amazon Deal Can Open Doors for Michigan State

College sports have changed drastically over the past few years. Players can now earn money through NIL deals, and television networks have aggressively pursued broadcasting agreements with conferences across the country.

The Players Era Tournament took place for the first time this year, with the Michigan Wolverines defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the championship. All games were broadcast on Max and the TNT Sports Network.

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo watches during the first half of the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Now, a streaming company has entered the college sports broadcasting space in a new way. Amazon Prime Video has signed a multi-year agreement with Duke Basketball to exclusively broadcast three games per season, the first deal of its kind in college sports. If the partnership proves successful, it is only a matter of time before other programs look to Amazon, Netflix, or other streaming platforms to pursue similar exclusive broadcasting arrangements.

What the Amazon Deal Could Mean for Michigan State

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles the ball past UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Michigan State is one of the most recognizable brands in all of college sports. While the football program has underperformed in recent seasons, the hiring of Pat Fitzgerald was widely viewed as a move to restore the toughness and competitive culture that has long defined Spartan athletics.

On the basketball side, Michigan State under Tom Izzo has been a model of sustained excellence. The Spartans have won a National Championship, made eight Final Four appearances, led the Big Ten in all-time wins, and have reached the NCAA Tournament in 25 consecutive seasons. That consistent national presence makes Michigan State an attractive partner for any broadcaster looking to expand its college sports footprint.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) and Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) acknowledge the State fans clapping for him at the end of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball East Regional game against UConn at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Friday, March 27, 2026. Michigan State lost the game 67-63. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The program has also shown a clear commitment to investing in its future. Michigan State recently announced the "For Sparta" initiative, an ambitious effort to raise over one billion dollars to elevate facilities, enhance the student-athlete experience, and cement the program's standing as a leader in college athletics. In a landscape where NIL value and revenue generation are increasingly central to a program's ability to compete, Michigan State is clearly thinking ahead.

Izzo has also made a habit of scheduling demanding non-conference opponents, a philosophy designed to prepare his team for the physicality and competition level of the Big Ten and the NCAA Tournament. Those high-profile matchups against elite programs are precisely the kind of games a streaming service would want to broadcast to attract subscribers and grow an audience.

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo tells a story to the media while recalling his very first Sweet 16 during a press conference at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The Spartans play the University of Connecticut on Friday evening. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke's deal with Amazon Prime Video is more than a novelty. It is a signal of where college sports broadcasting is headed, and Michigan State has every reason to pay close attention.

With a national brand built over decades of sustained success, a billion-dollar facilities initiative underway, and a consistent schedule of marquee non-conference games, the Spartans check every box a streaming partner would look for. If Amazon's college sports experiment with Duke opens the door for other programs, Michigan State should be near the front of the line when that conversation begins.