Duke Basketball Signs Groundbreaking Broadcast Deal

College basketball has changed dramatically and is now very much a full-fledged business. What was once a league that restricted student athletes from earning money has evolved into a revenue-driven industry where programs and players alike are finding new ways to capitalize on their visibility.

Duke has been one of the premier programs in college basketball for decades, and the Blue Devils have taken another bold step forward. Duke Basketball has signed a multi-year video deal with Amazon, making the program Prime Video's first college sports partner. Under the agreement, Prime Video will exclusively broadcast three Duke neutral-site, non-conference games per season during the contract.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The scheduled matchups include a game against UConn on November 25th, Michigan on December 21st, and Gonzaga on February 20th. All three games will be played on neutral courts.

Why This Deal Works for Duke

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells down court Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The partnership benefits both sides in clear ways. For Amazon, the deal represents a significant step into live college sports broadcasting. The company has held the rights to broadcast NFL games since the 2017 season, secured NBA broadcasting rights beginning with the 2025-26 season, and broadcast The Masters for the first time this year. Adding college basketball to that portfolio strengthens Amazon's position as a major player in live sports media.

For Duke, the visibility and financial opportunity are equally compelling. Earlier today, Duke Vice President and King-Compton Families Director of Athletics Nina King released a statement outlining what the partnership means for the program and its student-athletes.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"In addition to our outstanding partnership with ESPN, we are excited to work with Prime Video on this groundbreaking initiative," said Nina King . "As Prime Video's first college sports partner, this collaboration not only expands the global reach of Duke Men's Basketball, but also creates meaningful opportunities for our student-athletes in a way that reflects innovation and excellence."

Duke basketball carries a level of brand recognition that few programs in the country can match. When casual fans think of Duke, they think of basketball and the sustained excellence that coach Mike Krzyzewski built over decades in Durham. That reputation makes Duke a natural fit for a high-profile broadcasting partnership of this kind.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer is entering his fifth season as head coach and has established himself as one of the better coaches in college basketball.

While he has not yet won a National Championship, he has kept Duke consistently in contention, recruited elite high school talent, and used the transfer portal effectively to keep the roster stocked with high-level players. Broadcasts on Amazon Prime Video could also serve as a recruiting tool, as top prospects increasingly want to play on platforms that maximize their national and global exposure.