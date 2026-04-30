Duke Basketball Signs Groundbreaking Broadcast Deal
In this story:
College basketball has changed dramatically and is now very much a full-fledged business. What was once a league that restricted student athletes from earning money has evolved into a revenue-driven industry where programs and players alike are finding new ways to capitalize on their visibility.
Duke has been one of the premier programs in college basketball for decades, and the Blue Devils have taken another bold step forward. Duke Basketball has signed a multi-year video deal with Amazon, making the program Prime Video's first college sports partner. Under the agreement, Prime Video will exclusively broadcast three Duke neutral-site, non-conference games per season during the contract.
The scheduled matchups include a game against UConn on November 25th, Michigan on December 21st, and Gonzaga on February 20th. All three games will be played on neutral courts.
Why This Deal Works for Duke
The partnership benefits both sides in clear ways. For Amazon, the deal represents a significant step into live college sports broadcasting. The company has held the rights to broadcast NFL games since the 2017 season, secured NBA broadcasting rights beginning with the 2025-26 season, and broadcast The Masters for the first time this year. Adding college basketball to that portfolio strengthens Amazon's position as a major player in live sports media.
For Duke, the visibility and financial opportunity are equally compelling. Earlier today, Duke Vice President and King-Compton Families Director of Athletics Nina King released a statement outlining what the partnership means for the program and its student-athletes.
"In addition to our outstanding partnership with ESPN, we are excited to work with Prime Video on this groundbreaking initiative," said Nina King. "As Prime Video's first college sports partner, this collaboration not only expands the global reach of Duke Men's Basketball, but also creates meaningful opportunities for our student-athletes in a way that reflects innovation and excellence."
Duke basketball carries a level of brand recognition that few programs in the country can match. When casual fans think of Duke, they think of basketball and the sustained excellence that coach Mike Krzyzewski built over decades in Durham. That reputation makes Duke a natural fit for a high-profile broadcasting partnership of this kind.
Jon Scheyer is entering his fifth season as head coach and has established himself as one of the better coaches in college basketball.
While he has not yet won a National Championship, he has kept Duke consistently in contention, recruited elite high school talent, and used the transfer portal effectively to keep the roster stocked with high-level players. Broadcasts on Amazon Prime Video could also serve as a recruiting tool, as top prospects increasingly want to play on platforms that maximize their national and global exposure.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.