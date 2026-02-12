How Fears Rises Above Noise as 1 of Nation’s Best

Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. has not only been one of the best players in the Big Ten this season, but one of the most impactful players in all of college basketball. Fears is averaging career highs across the board, leading the Spartans with 15 points per game while also pacing the nation with 9.1 assists per contest.

Despite Fears’ production, Michigan State has endured some recent struggles, including a loss to in-state rival Michigan and a road defeat at Minnesota. In both games, Fears was at the center of attention — both for his play and for the surrounding controversy.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. prepares to shoot free throws against Illinois during overtime on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against Michigan, Fears posted a career-high 31 points along with seven assists. However, much of the postgame discussion centered on comments from Wolverines head coach Dusty May, who labeled Fears a “dirty player,” overshadowing what had been a standout offensive performance.

In the loss to Minnesota, Fears recorded 11 points and 10 assists, but the game was again marked by controversy. He was assessed a flagrant foul after kicking a Gopher player in the groin, drawing criticism and putting his discipline under the spotlight.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) celebrates a play against Michigan during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the game, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo publicly challenged his star guard, stating, “I don’t even know if I’m going to start him next game.”

Fears responded the best way possible — on the court.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. scores against Illinois during overtime on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against Illinois, he returned to the starting lineup and delivered one of his most complete performances of the season. Fears led the Spartans to an 85–82 overtime victory, scoring 26 points on 7-of-19 shooting while repeatedly attacking the rim. He went 12-of-13 from the free-throw line and added 15 assists, reasserting his role as the engine of Michigan State’s offense.

As his play has taken a significant leap this season, the Spartans have climbed into the top 10 of the AP Poll, and Fears’ individual accolades have followed. He has been named to the watch list for the John Wooden Award, recognizing the nation’s top player.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., right, signals to teammates as Illinois' Keaton Wagler defends during the second half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most recently, CBS Sports senior writer Matt Norlander released his top five candidates for National Player of the Year, ranking Fears fifth overall. Notably, Fears was the only Big Ten player included, with the top four consisting of Duke freshman Cameron Boozer, Iowa State senior forward Joshua Jefferson, Houston freshman guard Kingston Flemings, and BYU freshman forward AJ Dybantsa.

“I do think Jeremy Fears Jr. is ahead of Braden Smith, and he would be fifth in the pecking order,” Norlander said. “He leads the country in assists and is the lead guard on a top ten team.”

Feb 7, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) shoots free throws in overtime while his teammates watch in their game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

In a season filled with elite individual performances across college basketball, Jeremy Fears Jr. has carved out his place among the nation’s best. While his journey has not been without controversy, his ability to respond with maturity and elite-level production has defined his growth.

As Michigan State pushes deeper into conference play and toward March, Fears’ leadership and consistency will be central to the Spartans’ success. More importantly, he is now receiving the national recognition that reflects not only his statistics, but his overall impact on the game.

