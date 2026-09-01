How MSU Football Can Potentially Exceed 2026 Ceiling

The Spartans could be one of the bigger sleeper teams in the Big Ten with the roster that new head coach Pat Fitzgerald has compiled and veterans who can lead the way.

Whether it is Alessio Milivojevic being the most underrated quarterback MSU has had in a while or Rodney Bullard Jr. being an outstanding leader the Spartans cannot forget, MSU could take a leap in the standings this season. They are being built up as we approach the regular season.

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But just how far can the Spartans take things this year? If every single thing that could go right were to go right - such as avoiding injuries every week, players playing to the best of their ability game in and game out, and an exponential learning curve that could form players into much better versions of themselves?

The answer is much further than you think, and if everything that could realistically go MSU’s way does, the Spartans would be set up for more than just a bowl game.

How Far MSU Could Go

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald works with the team during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As a brief disclaimer, the Spartans are not in a position to make the College Football Playoff in a realistic scenario riddled with injuries and inconsistencies, nor in a hypothetical one. In a world where such issues are less impactful, they could actually go quite far. This is based on team talent.

They have talent in Milivojevic and his top weapons, with Cam Edwards, Chrishon McCray, and more. They have strong defensive potential with Jordan Hall, Nikai Martinez, and company. They have the coaching staff, with Fitzgerald, Joe Rossi, and LeVar Woods, to shock some people.

Michigan State’s defensive coordinator Joe Rossi calls out to players during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

They would have to win the games they are expected to have a shot at, such as their bouts against Northwestern, Illinois, Rutgers, and more. But they would have to do much more than that to reach their ceiling.

There would be the game against the Michigan Wolverines, which would be the make-or-break point of the season. If they lost this game, morale would maybe take a dip, but if they won, which they have a small chance of doing through the experience of veterans who played in the match last year and transfers like Cam Edwards, morale would jump so high that they could coast on it for the rest of the season.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Some other games that could provide formidable opponents are against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who do not have the same QB this year, and UCLA, which has a much stronger roster than it had last year, when it blew MSU out. UCLA would also be a key game going into the middle stretch of the season as a benchmark for how much the team has improved alongside the Bruins.

So, if MSU played to the best of their ability, won key games such as UCLA and Michigan, and did everything they could, a nine- or 10-win season could be possible. Going into the season with the mindset that it is possible, and even potentially somewhat realistic, will prove much better than going into it expecting the worst, both for fan morale and team morale.