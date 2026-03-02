How MSU's Kohler Took Big Step with Impact Performance at IU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. --- It had been some time since Jaxon Kohler asserted himself on the offensive end.

Entering Sunday's contest at Assembly Hall, Kohler had not scored more than 12 points across No. 13 Michigan State's previous 11 games. He only averaged 8.6 points and 7.5 rebounds across that stretch. Kohler ended up reaching 14 points with 9:30 to go in the first half against the Hoosiers, who only had scored 13 points as a team up to that point.

Mar 1, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) shoots over Indiana Hoosiers forward Sam Alexis (4) during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

This is the Kohler MSU had imagined before the season and the Kohler Michigan State had gotten during the earlier portions of the season and who also looked like the Spartans' best player at times. Kohler ended up scoring a season-high 21 points, shooting 7-for-13 from the field and 3-for-5 from behind the arc. He also ended up with a 13 rebounds, with six of them being on the offensive glass, to record his 12th double-double this season.

"I don't have an exact reason on what caused me to go into a slump," Kohler said after the 77-64 win over Indiana . "I spent so long being mad at it, not understanding why shots aren't going in, but it's a lesson that is going to keep hitting me until I learn from it. I just gotta keep going in there and just shoot the next shot."

More from Kohler Postgame

Importance on Kohler Turning Corner

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Illinois during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One thing that pops out is the three-point shot making. Kohler's performance from deep was (understandably) overshadowed a bit by Kur Teng's six made threes, but him returning to form from out there would be a massive development.

Kohler is still a big man, but he's played a heck of a lot better this year when the three-ball has fell. Before MSU's West Coast trip, which was the beginning of Kohler's slump, Kohler was shooting a blistering 51.6% from behind the arc and scoring 14.4 points per contest. During those 11 games leading into Sunday, Kohler had only been shooting 23.1% from deep. Kohler made three threes against Illinois, but took eight attempts --- it only took him five against the Hoosiers on Sunday.

"That hasn't happened in a while now," Tom Izzo said about Kohler's quality shooting performance. "I'm not saying we can do that all the time, but he was doing that [making threes] for a while. That gives us a whole 'nother dimension."

Kohler is going to be an engine of this team in March. After Sunday's result, MSU improved to 11-1 this season when Kohler has a double-double, with the only loss being a two-point loss at current No. 12 Nebraska. When Kohler plays well, wins follow. Him turning a corner would be huge for the Spartans as the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments near.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler speaks after a 77-64 win over Indiana at Assembly Hall on Sunday, March 1, 2026. Kohler had 21 points and 13 rebounds during the game. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's win at Indiana when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW