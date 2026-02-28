Carson Beck Booed at NFL Combine by Indiana Fans Still Upset About Handshake Snub
Miami quarterback Carson Beck got a spiteful reminder of his national title game loss to Indiana during the NFL combine on Saturday.
Beck worked out in front of scouts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and was loudly booed by the home crowd from the start. Hoosier fans in the building were letting him have it on nearly every one of his throws, but Beck appeared unbothered and even seemed to smile at the jeers.
For those who forgot, Beck received some criticism after walking straight off the field and not shaking hands with Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza after the national championship game. It certainly looks like those Indiana fans know how to hold a grudge:
Beck ended his college career with a respectable performance against Indiana, throwing for 232 yards, one touchdown and a game-sealing interception in the last minute of the championship. The 23-year-old showed off his arm on Saturday with several nifty throws to Washington’s Denzel Boston, Notre Dame’s Malachi Fields and former Hurricanes teammate CJ Daniels, among others.
Beck is widely considered a Day 2 or Day 3 draft prospect, ranked by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. in the middle of his 2026 quarterback class behind the likes of Mendoza and Alabama’s Ty Simpson. The Jacksonville native will probably want to put his national championship game loss behind him to focus on his NFL future, but the Indiana fans in attendance at the combine won’t let him forget it that easily.
