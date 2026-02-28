Carson Beck Booed at NFL Combine by Indiana Fans Still Upset About Handshake Snub

Miami quarterback Carson Beck got a spiteful reminder of his national title game loss to Indiana during the NFL combine on Saturday.

Beck worked out in front of scouts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and was loudly booed by the home crowd from the start. Hoosier fans in the building were letting him have it on nearly every one of his throws, but Beck appeared unbothered and even seemed to smile at the jeers.

For those who forgot, Beck received some criticism after walking straight off the field and not shaking hands with Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza after the national championship game. It certainly looks like those Indiana fans know how to hold a grudge:

Carson Beck is being booed by the Indiana crowd every time he's on the field 😅



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/6QyhxpLHZw — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 28, 2026

The boos that Carson Beck is receiving at the combine.



After Kevin Stefanski became the first coach booed at the NFL Combine, Carson Beck becomes the first player to get booed at the NFL Combine.



🎥 @sluggahjells #NFLDraft https://t.co/y82mQ4wMbA pic.twitter.com/OMX4ccmEpr — The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) February 28, 2026

Fans in the stands booing Carson Beck every time he steps up to throw is incredibly corny. — Kevin Fielder 🇫🇮 (@TheKevinFielder) February 28, 2026

Watching the scouting combine and Indiana fans are booing Carson Beck when he is up to throw. How funny will it be if the Colts draft Carson Beck. — P3RSONA (@_P3RSONA_) February 28, 2026

Some cheers mixed in for Beck now - imagine getting booed at your job interview https://t.co/rQBVRUVNsj pic.twitter.com/SPzXYpSXV1 — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) February 28, 2026

Beck ended his college career with a respectable performance against Indiana, throwing for 232 yards, one touchdown and a game-sealing interception in the last minute of the championship. The 23-year-old showed off his arm on Saturday with several nifty throws to Washington’s Denzel Boston, Notre Dame’s Malachi Fields and former Hurricanes teammate CJ Daniels, among others.

Beck is widely considered a Day 2 or Day 3 draft prospect, ranked by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. in the middle of his 2026 quarterback class behind the likes of Mendoza and Alabama’s Ty Simpson. The Jacksonville native will probably want to put his national championship game loss behind him to focus on his NFL future, but the Indiana fans in attendance at the combine won’t let him forget it that easily.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated