Why Trip to Notre Dame in Fall Massive Chance for MSU

Week 3 is going to be the first "real" game of the Pat Fitzgerald era.

Michigan State football opens up its season with two games against MAC teams. Week 1 is against Toledo , and Week 2 is against Eastern Michigan. Sure, MSU should win both of those games to get 2-0, but those victories won't be the triumphant ones people think about a decade from now.

Expected Big Viewership

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, center, after the Blue-Gold spring game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What people will remember at the end of the year is how the Spartans looked at Notre Dame in Week 3. That game is probably going to be one of the biggest stages Michigan State will be on in 2026. Kickoff on Sept. 19 is set for prime time, 7:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and Peacock.

The Fighting Irish also averaged 3.93 million viewers per game last regular season, according to On3 . That ranked 15th in the country in 2025. That's the second-best mark among 2026 opponents for MSU, behind Michigan at ninth (5.08 million). We can be real here: this is the Spartans punching above their weight class a little bit.

Seeking a 'Program Victory'

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

New head coaches are always looking for that "program win" to hang their hat on early, too. Jonathan Smith had some wins in his first year that inspired some confidence, like his second-ever game at Maryland or a homecoming win over Iowa, but nothing was on any real scale.

Fitzgerald and the Spartans are set to be significant underdogs in this game, but preseason expectations can be exploited this early in the season, especially since Michigan State has not yet been compared side-by-side with a great team or program.

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) hands off to running back Jeremiyah Love (4) against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Notre Dame is one of the preseason title favorites right now. The Fighting Irish made the title game two years ago and were the first team out last season. Starting quarterback CJ Carr is back for UND, and when you look at the schedule, it's tough to see Notre Dame as an underdog in any of its 12 games. Those games at BYU and against Miami (FL) will be tough, though.

The preseason AP Poll won't be out for another few months, but it feels likely the Fighting Irish will have the highest mark among foes on MSU's schedule . They'll probably be in the top five, and if not, they'll definitely be in the top 10.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald patrols the field during his team's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

That's what makes Week 3's matchup so important, though. The Spartans avoid the Big Ten's elite, except for Oregon. Michigan will probably be ranked, and Washington is in a good spot this year, but neither would be a truly monumental upset (there is also plenty of time for those teams to fall short of expectations before they face Michigan State).

The vast majority of fans would choose a win over Michigan over a win over Notre Dame, but that doesn't make the opportunity in South Bend any less great. There is also a rivalry trophy at stake with The Megaphone. Even if it's just a close loss, that's a clear message that MSU is back to playing competitive football.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman looks on in the second half of a NCAA football game against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images