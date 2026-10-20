How Michigan State's WR Room Showing Signs of Life

If one unit could be called insufficient this year, the easy answer would be the defense as a whole, and more specifically the cornerback room. That's for many reasons, but the wide receiver room may actually be the unit that has been lacking more this season.

Sure, the receivers are not nearly as injury-ridden as the defense, and it actually has been among the units sustaining the fewest injuries, but it has been severely lackluster. Explosive plays have been incredibly rare to come by, and even if QB Alessio Milivojevic is missing some key throws here and there, the receiving core should be getting more work done than they are at the moment.

Oct 17, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) leaps and throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, one wide receiver was supposed to be the locked-in number one receiver, and one more was supposed to play a small role in the offense and nothing more: Chrishon McCray and Fredrick Moore. But MSU's most recent game against Northwestern gave them the chance to finally get something done.

The Change in the WR Room: Chrishon McCray

This could be wide receiver Chrishon McCray's last season in East Lansing, and he was supposed to be a top target.

This means that he needs to get his numbers in right here and now, not only for his potential career in the NFL but also for the team that needs him now more than ever if they want to make a miracle run to a bowl game.

Michigan State’s Chrishon McCray, right, runs for a touchdown after a catch against Northwestern during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He finally took the next step forward by hitting his highest receiving mark since Week 1 against Toledo with 64 total yards on just three receptions, and he also had his first receiving touchdown of the year. If he keeps this up, MSU will have a real chance to win more games than they won last season.

The Change in the WR Room: Fredrick Moore

Michigan State’s Fredrick Moore runs after a catch against Illinois during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore had only three catches for 43 yards and no scores against the Wildcats, but that was much better than most of the unit, as he was only behind in receiving yards to the aforementioned McCray.

His stat line does not sound the most impressive, but he is building up important chemistry with Alessio Milivojevic now that will not only grow the rest of this season and possibly help win some games, but also exponentially grow during the offseason so that next year he could be a star. Both he and McCray shone against Northwestern, and they need to keep it going for the rest of the year.