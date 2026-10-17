Spartan Nation Livid After Another Grueling MSU Defeat to Northwestern

Michigan State suffered another grueling loss to Northwestern. Let's see how Spartan Nation reacted.

Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic breaks a Northwestern tackle attempt on a run during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spartan Nation Reacts to Massive Northwestern Game: Quarter One

The Spartans came into their home turf as massive underdogs against the No. 25-ranked Northwestern Wildcats, and from former MSU quarterback Aiden Chiles to former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, there were storylines to follow.

However, the storyline of MSU winning, or even competing, was not one of the main ones to follow, as they were supposed to fall flat right away with their heavily injured defense. However, they actually had an amazing first quarter, even having a drive in which they stopped the Wildcats from scoring in the red zone, and fans were impressed.

MSU Defense came to play today — Coffee Dog - Head Roaster (@RoastingLabs) October 17, 2026

MSU Defense came to play today



It’ll be fun to see if they can hold up all game long. This would be a huge confidence boost if they can stifle the Wildcats offense all day long — Spartans Roundtable (@MSUSpartansRTB) October 17, 2026

The Spartan offense was also able to find their rhythm very quickly, carrying on the momentum they had from the second half of their loss to Illinois the week prior, finding a touchdown to take the lead. It honestly seemed hard to believe MSU was playing so well.

Witnessed a MSU touchdown live in our year 2026 pic.twitter.com/SxyR0hA09P — Rachel (@richardson2210) October 17, 2026

Spartan Nation Reacts to Massive Northwestern Game: Quarter Two

The game started to look more like what it was supposed to once the second quarter started, as MSU took some pretty big risks that didn't pay off, and Northwestern capitalized. However, they couldn't do it at their best, and MSU held the line, keeping the score within three after blocking a field goal.

Stopped the wildcats to a field goal and it was blocked by msu



Remains 10-7 https://t.co/zu2SkOLgpk — Spartans Roundtable (@MSUSpartansRTB) October 17, 2026

Way to go DEFENSE!! MSU blocks FG! — MaryLou Moore (@CrazyMSULady) October 17, 2026

The Spartans found another touchdown later in the first half that gave them the 14-10 lead over the favored Wildcats, and the Spartans were looking like they could actually give the fans the upset they wanted.

HALF-

MSU 14, Northwestern 10



Well then. Spartans have a lead over a ranked foe, and they've missed opportunities to lead by more.



Northwestern gets the ball first in the third quarter. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) October 17, 2026

Spartan Nation Reacts to Massive Northwestern Game: Quarter Three

The third quarter was relatively quiet for both teams, and the main focus was the defense, where Northwestern was finally able to keep MSU from scoring for a quarter, and MSU was able to hold the Wildcats to three, which was very impressive given the circumstances. The team held a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

Man i never thought id be nervously watching a 2-4 MSU team vs Northwestern, but here we are



Please close this out — bharath (@bkkotha) October 17, 2026

Spartan Nation Reacts to Massive Northwestern Game: Quarter Four

The Spartans and the Wildcats both got their offenses going again in the fourth quarter, both getting a touchdown (and Northwestern getting a huge two-point conversion to tie the game) by the time the two-minute warning arrived.

With around one minute to go, MSU was set up for a potentially game-winning field goal, but it was blocked by Northwestern in a similar fashion to how Northwestern was blocked by MSU earlier in the game. With such a huge win just around the corner, Spartan Nation unfortunately couldn't believe what had happened, and it made the anger of the missed attempt worse.

MSU football: snatching defeat from the jaws of victory — Jason Fry (@frydorov) October 17, 2026

MSU's defense could not hold Northwestern when they got their chance to drive for a field goal, and MSU lost 24-21, failing to give the upset everybody wanted. The game was absolutely winnable and should have at least had a chance to go to overtime, but Spartan Nation had to deal with yet another loss.

nobody has it worse than msu football fans - just unbelievable outcomes week after week — MSE (@MSE_in_EL) October 17, 2026

Back to back heartbreaks man.



Just the life of a MSU fan. — Kerbyvision (@kerbyvision) October 17, 2026