How to Watch, Listen to MSU's Round of 32 Game vs. Louisville
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BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The next step in the journey is in place.
It was all chalk in this sub-region at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, and now (3) Michigan State is matched up with (6) Louisville in the second round of March Madness. The Spartans handled (14) North Dakota State, 92-67, while the Cardinals staved off a comeback by (11) South Florida in an 83-79 result.
MSU is trying to make it to consecutive Sweet Sixteens for the first time since it got there four times in a row from 2012-15. Louisville hasn't been there since 2015, where its run ended against Michigan State in the Elite Eight.
Here's how you can watch this battle between two historic programs.
TV Info
Tip-Off: 2:45 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Brian Anderson (play-by-play); Jim Jackson (analyst); Allie LaForce (sideline)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
SiriusXM: Channels 203 or 210 or on the SiriusXM app.
Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)
More on the Cardinals
Be prepared to see Louisville take a lot of threes. The Cardinals shot 13-for-25 (52%) against USF in the first round, which was a big reason they were able to advance. Senior guard Isaac McKneely made seven threes by himself.
Across the entire season, 52.7% of Louisville's field-goal attempts have been from behind the arc. That's the fourth-biggest percentage in the entire country, according to KenPom. It also explains why UL's eFG% is 56.7%, which ranks 13th in the nation.
Perimeter defense was an issue entering the tournament for Michigan State, but some signs of improvement were shown during the Round of 64 game. NDSU only shot 6-of-25 (24%) from behind the arc on Thursday. That snapped a five-game streak for MSU where its opponents made at least 10 threes, with those five different teams shooting about 43% from behind the arc over that stretch.
One of the biggest storylines is the absence of point guard Mikel Brown Jr. for the Cardinals. He's a projected lottery pick in this year's NBA Draft and has averaged 18.2 points per game whenever he's been able to go. Louisville ruled him out for both the first and second rounds on Wednesday.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika