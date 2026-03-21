How to Watch, Listen to MSU's Round of 32 Game vs. Louisville

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The next step in the journey is in place.

It was all chalk in this sub-region at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, and now (3) Michigan State is matched up with (6) Louisville in the second round of March Madness . The Spartans handled (14) North Dakota State, 92-67 , while the Cardinals staved off a comeback by (11) South Florida in an 83-79 result.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo watches from the sideline against North Dakota State during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

MSU is trying to make it to consecutive Sweet Sixteens for the first time since it got there four times in a row from 2012-15. Louisville hasn't been there since 2015, where its run ended against Michigan State in the Elite Eight.

Here's how you can watch this battle between two historic programs.

TV Info

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler looks on during a game against North Dakota State during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tip-Off: 2:45 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) goes to the basket against North Dakota State during the second half of NCAA Tournament First Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Announcers: Brian Anderson (play-by-play); Jim Jackson (analyst); Allie LaForce (sideline)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. dribbles the ball up against North Dakota State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Michigan State's Cam Ward blocks a North Dakota State shot during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channels 203 or 210 or on the SiriusXM app.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches a play against UCLA during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

More on the Cardinals

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts during the first half against the South Florida Bulls during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Be prepared to see Louisville take a lot of threes. The Cardinals shot 13-for-25 (52%) against USF in the first round, which was a big reason they were able to advance. Senior guard Isaac McKneely made seven threes by himself.

Across the entire season, 52.7% of Louisville's field-goal attempts have been from behind the arc. That's the fourth-biggest percentage in the entire country, according to KenPom. It also explains why UL's eFG% is 56.7%, which ranks 13th in the nation.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) reacts to a play during the second half against the South Florida Bulls during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Perimeter defense was an issue entering the tournament for Michigan State, but some signs of improvement were shown during the Round of 64 game. NDSU only shot 6-of-25 (24%) from behind the arc on Thursday. That snapped a five-game streak for MSU where its opponents made at least 10 threes, with those five different teams shooting about 43% from behind the arc over that stretch.

One of the biggest storylines is the absence of point guard Mikel Brown Jr. for the Cardinals. He's a projected lottery pick in this year's NBA Draft and has averaged 18.2 points per game whenever he's been able to go. Louisville ruled him out for both the first and second rounds on Wednesday.