How to Watch, Listen to MSU's Top-15 Matchup at Purdue

The opportunities are only going to seem to get bigger from now on.

No. 13 Michigan State (22-5 overall, 12-4 Big Ten) could really use another signature win to add to its resume. MSU is trying to both position itself for a top-4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which would take it right to the quarterfinals, and then also potentially a 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which would allow it to avoid any 1 seeds until the Elite Eight.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo

Thursday is a chance to get much closer to that. Getting a win at eighth-ranked Purdue (22-5, 12-4) would put Michigan State a game ahead of the Boilermakers in the conference standings and also get that type of elite win that would make the selection committee pay attention.

It's a virtual certainty that No. 3 Michigan wins the Big Ten regular season title outright (it clinched a share on Tuesday), but lots is at stake here. Here is how you can watch the action:

TV Info

Michigan State's Coen Carr

Tip-Off: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Peacock

Peacock Prices w/ Live Sports: $10.99/month OR $109.99/year

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play); Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State's Kur Teng

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channels 83 or on the SiriusXM app.

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

Recent History at Mackey

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) defends Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5)

It's been some time since Michigan State has won in West Lafayette. The Spartans have technically lost eight consecutive games inside Mackey Arena, which has built a reputation as one of the toughest places to play at in the country. Seven of those losses have been to Purdue, while another came against UCLA during the First Four round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

MSU's last win at Mackey came in February 2014. The Spartans boasted a starting lineup of Travis Trice, Gary Harris, Denzel Valentine, Adreian Payne, and Matt Costello that day. Michigan State ending up knocking down 17 threes, which still ties the program's single-game record.

This will also be the 36th time that Tom Izzo and Matt Painter square off. It's been a very respectful and competitive "rivalry" for more than two decades now. Izzo has the chance to level the score between the two coaches, as Painter leads the series between the two, 18-17.

Izzo won the only meeting last year, 75-66, which was in the Breslin Center. This is the only regular season matchup between MSU and Purdue this year, though there is always a relatively decent chance the two meet up in the Big Ten Tournament.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo

