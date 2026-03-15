How to Watch MSU's Spot in NCAA Tournament Revealed Live

Michigan State's NCAA Tournament streak is about to be extended by another year.

Selection Sunday is here, much to the delight of college basketball fans. MSU fans are in a fortunate position to be extremely accustomed to the expectation that their team's name will be called, and this year has not changed things.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. looks on during a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game against UCLA at the United Center on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The Spartans are 25-7 overall on the season and will be headed to their 28th consecutive NCAA Tournament this year. In the eyes of the NCAA, that is the longest active streak in all of Division I men's basketball (Kansas will technically make it 36 straight this year, but its 2018 appearance was vacated).

What remains to be seen is where on the bracket Michigan State will be placed. There are a lot of variables at play that will all be determined at once. The team's seed, opponent, location, and region all affect the path forward. Here's how you can watch:

How to Watch Sunday's 'Selection Show'

Mar 20, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; The March Madness logo on a ball during the Memphis Tigers practice at Climate Pledge Arena. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Time: approximately 6 p.m. ET, following the conclusion of the Big Ten Tournament championship game between Michigan and Purdue.

Channel: CBS

Other Options: Paramount+ or March Madness Live

Quick Glance at Where MSU May Land

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Michigan during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The big question for Michigan State is the seed it will end up getting. Depending on where one looks, MSU is being projected as either a 2 or a 3 seed at the moment, with its overall fate taken out of its hands because of its hasty exit from the Big Ten Tournament after losing to UCLA .

Things do seem to lean towards the Spartans staying put inside those top eight overall seeds and getting a 2, but it's pretty close. The debate seems to be between Michigan State, Iowa State, Purdue, and Illinois for two spots on the 2-line.

Michigan State's Coen Carr battles in the post against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

MSU having head-to-head wins over the Boilermakers and the Fighting Illini helps, but Purdue making the Big Ten Tournament title game by winning three games in a row (with a potential for a fourth against UM) hurts, and the predictive metrics (NET, KenPom) also like all three of those teams more than they like the Spartans.

As for location, Buffalo appears to be the most likely destination for the first weekend. Region-wise, the West Region with No. 1 seed Arizona also seems to be a strong possibility, though there is always a chance the selection committee throws a small curveball, especially if Michigan State drops to a 3 seed.