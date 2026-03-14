3 Possible Exciting 2nd-Round Foes MSU Could See in NCAA Tourney

We're only one day away from getting a bracket.

Michigan State is widely projected on the "Bracket Matrix" to draw a 2 seed in March Madness on Sunday evening, though that doesn't feel like a total lock after the team's 88-84 loss to UCLA in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal. The other day, we went over some potential 15 seeds that the Spartans could end up seeing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo looks on during the second half in the game against Michigan on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chances are, though, that MSU will be fine there. The first true threat *knocks on wood* is likely to come in the second round against a No. 7 seed or a No. 10 seed. The Spartans got a pretty tight game against 10th-seeded New Mexico in the Round of 32 last year, after all.

There is an assortment of potentially interesting matchups that Michigan State could end up drawing. Here are three teams that feel like they'd be particularly intriguing:

N.C. State

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) brings the ball up court against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Spectrum Center. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Two words, one name for you: Tre Holloman . The Wolfpack are pretty much unanimously considered to be on the NCAA Tournament bubble right now, but to be on the right side of it. They have a pretty good chance to draw a 10 seed on Selection Sunday.

March Madness games always have that added juice for obvious reasons, but facing Holloman again would only make things crazier. Michigan State has already faced outgoing transferee Xavier Booker twice this season at UCLA, but Tom Izzo has described that split as "amicable." The same cannot really be said about Holloman's departure, which was much more unexpected.

Kentucky

Mar 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) looks on during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

One potential rematch that could go down is with Kentucky, which is widely being placed on the 7-line. Michigan State comfortably beat the Wildcats at the Champions Classic on Nov. 18.

UK hasn't really lived up to its preseason ranking of No. 9, but it has still done enough to comfortably reach the tournament again. Players like Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen are both talented enough to jump up and bite a good team on the right day.

BYU

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) protects the ball from Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

One more team the Spartans could see is BYU. The Cougars have had an interesting season, hovering around the nation's top 10 teams after starting 16-1, but they've gone just 7-10 over their last 17 games since. That's dropped them in between an area where BYU will probably get either a 6 or a 7 seed, with a season-ending injury to Richie Saunders, who averages 18.0 points per game, not helping things.

What the Cougars do still have is superstar freshman A.J. Dybantsa. He scores 25.3 points per game to lead the entire country. Having that type of player who is pretty much always the best player on the court can still allow BYU to be a feisty team to go up against in the first weekend.