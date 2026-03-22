How to Watch MSU Women's Round of 32 Game vs. Oklahoma

It's on to the next for the Spartans.

(5) Michigan State survived an upset bid from (12) Colorado State on Thursday with a 65-62 victory on Friday night. That pushes MSU to the second round of March Madness for a second consecutive year, the first time that the program has done that since getting there in 2013 and 2014.

Michigan State Spartans guard Kennedy Blair (35) celebrates after making a basket during a first-round game in the NCAA women's basketball tournament between the Colorado State Rams and the Michigan State Spartans at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Friday, March 20, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans are paired up now with fourth-seeded Oklahoma. The Sooners advanced here by cruising past Idaho, 89-59. What will make this an especially difficult task for Michigan State is that OU is hosting the first weekend in Norman, so the path to the first Sweet Sixteen since 2009 goes through a true road game against the top 4-seed in the tournament (13th seed overall).

Here's how you can watch the Spartans take on the Sooners:

TV Info

Michigan State's Jalyn Brown (23) dribbles the ball during a game against UCLA at the Breslin Center on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tip-Off: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Michigan State's Jalyn Brown waves to the fans before checking out of the game during the fourth quarter against Northwestern on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Announcers: Sam Gore (play-by-play); Tamika Catchings (analyst)

More on Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners center Raegan Beers (15) celebrates after a first-round game in the NCAA women's basketball tournament between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Idaho Vandals at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Friday, March 20, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma is getting used to being in this position. The Sooners have gotten to at least the second round in each of their five seasons with head coach Jennie Baranczyk at the helm, receiving no worse than a 5-seed each of those seasons. OU made the Sweet Sixteen last year, where it lost to UConn, the eventual champion.

Senior forward Raegan Beers is Oklahoma's top player. A double-double for the former Oregon State transfer is an average night for her; she has averaged 15.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per contest this season while also shooting a stellar 61.6% from the field. Aaliyah Chavez is OU's leading scorer: she's good for 18.3 points per game.

Oklahoma center Raegan Beers (15) looks to score against Oklahoma State forward Achol Akot (11) during the second half of a Bedlam women's college basketball game between the OSU Cowgirls and OU Sooners at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. | NATE BILLINGS/FOR THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beers is also just one piece of one of the best rebounding teams in the country. OU's average margin on the glass of plus-11.8 is fourth in the nation. The Sooners' 16.2 offensive boards per game is eighth in the country, and the 32.6 defensive rebounds per game is the most in Division I. Grace VanSlooten and Ines Sotelo, Michigan State's two bigs, are going to have their hands full in the paint.

This game also pits two offensive-minded teams against one another. Oklahoma scores 86.8 points per game, which is ranked third in the nation. MSU puts up 82.5 per game, which is 11th. The defenses are a different story. OU allows 67.8 points per game, which is all the way down at 272nd. Michigan State allows 65.8, which is at 212th.