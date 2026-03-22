How to Watch MSU Women's Round of 32 Game vs. Oklahoma
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It's on to the next for the Spartans.
(5) Michigan State survived an upset bid from (12) Colorado State on Thursday with a 65-62 victory on Friday night. That pushes MSU to the second round of March Madness for a second consecutive year, the first time that the program has done that since getting there in 2013 and 2014.
The Spartans are paired up now with fourth-seeded Oklahoma. The Sooners advanced here by cruising past Idaho, 89-59. What will make this an especially difficult task for Michigan State is that OU is hosting the first weekend in Norman, so the path to the first Sweet Sixteen since 2009 goes through a true road game against the top 4-seed in the tournament (13th seed overall).
Here's how you can watch the Spartans take on the Sooners:
TV Info
Tip-Off: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Announcers: Sam Gore (play-by-play); Tamika Catchings (analyst)
More on Oklahoma
Oklahoma is getting used to being in this position. The Sooners have gotten to at least the second round in each of their five seasons with head coach Jennie Baranczyk at the helm, receiving no worse than a 5-seed each of those seasons. OU made the Sweet Sixteen last year, where it lost to UConn, the eventual champion.
Senior forward Raegan Beers is Oklahoma's top player. A double-double for the former Oregon State transfer is an average night for her; she has averaged 15.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per contest this season while also shooting a stellar 61.6% from the field. Aaliyah Chavez is OU's leading scorer: she's good for 18.3 points per game.
Beers is also just one piece of one of the best rebounding teams in the country. OU's average margin on the glass of plus-11.8 is fourth in the nation. The Sooners' 16.2 offensive boards per game is eighth in the country, and the 32.6 defensive rebounds per game is the most in Division I. Grace VanSlooten and Ines Sotelo, Michigan State's two bigs, are going to have their hands full in the paint.
This game also pits two offensive-minded teams against one another. Oklahoma scores 86.8 points per game, which is ranked third in the nation. MSU puts up 82.5 per game, which is 11th. The defenses are a different story. OU allows 67.8 points per game, which is all the way down at 272nd. Michigan State allows 65.8, which is at 212th.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika