Spartans' VanSlooten Excels in AmeriCup Championship
Michigan State senior forward Grace VanSlooten is an international champion as she helped Team USA defeat Brazil in the 2025 FIBA Under-19 AmeriCup Championship, 92-84, at Centro de Deportes Colectivos in Santiago, Chile.
She came off the bench and provided a valuable spark with some clutch points and big rebounds to help USA return as champions.
VanSlooten scored 8 points on 4-9 shooting, adding four rebounds and one assist in just over 25 minutes. She was the team's fourth-highest scorer as Vanderbilt freshman guard Mikayla Blakes notched a team-high 27 points.
It was a bit of revenge for VanSlooten and the Americans, exacting their revenge on Brazil, which had beaten them in the same stage one year prior. VanSlooten is now considered to be one of the top Under-19 players in the world after dominating all the way to winning Gold.
She had to try out and make this roster, led by UCLA head coach Cori Close. VanSlooten played alongside top college talent like LSU's Flaujae Johnson, UCLA's Gianna Kneepkens and Iowa State's Audi Crooks.
MSU coach Robyn Fralick served as an assistant coach.
VanSlooten was the highest scorer last year (15.5 ppg) for a Spartan team that was nationally ranked for a majority of the season and made a second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament. She also pulled down 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks as a crucial two-way player.
She was tabbed a second-team All-Big Ten player this past season for MSU, voted by both coaches and the national media.
VanSlooten spent her first two collegiate seasons with the Oregon Ducks, thriving just as well as she has at MSU. She has started 84 of 94 career games and is going to be the highlight piece once again for Fralick's group next season.
The win secures Team USA a spot in next year's World Cup in Germany, a tournament that VanSlooten surely should be a part of in September 2026. She is entering her senior season at MSU and will have graduated by then but will still be available to compete for her country.
