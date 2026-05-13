MSU's 3 Biggest Games on Upcoming 2026 Schedule

Not all games are weighed the same in college football.

Michigan State football hasn't been winning those Tier 1 (or even Tier 2 or 3) games lately. The hope is that new head coach Pat Fitzgerald can get MSU into the win column more often. Victories in these three games would be the most meaningful.

3. First Matchup vs. Northwestern

Sep 24, 2022; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald before a game against the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks at Ryan Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Oct. 17 at Spartan Stadium is going to be as juicy a matchup as any. Fitzgerald is going to get his first shot at his alma mater, the place he was the head coach at for 17 seasons, and also the place that, at one point, fired him in disgrace after a hazing scandal (Fitzgerald settled with NU for wrongful termination in August 2025, with the school saying evidence didn't indicate Fitzgerald knew or condoned the hazing).

Not only that, but Michigan State will be going up against its former two-year starting quarterback, Aidan Chiles . His replacement, Alessio Milivojevic , will be under center for MSU. If you're in the mood for the classic "revenge game" trope, this game is it.

2. Trip to Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during the Blue-Gold spring game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first big game of Fitzgerald's tenure at MSU will be in Week 3. After the Spartans (hopefully) enjoy some buy games against Toledo and Eastern Michigan, it will be time to take on Notre Dame on the road. Michigan State and the Fighting Irish, as they have done since the trophy's inception in 1949, will play for the Megaphone Trophy.

Historic implications aside, this will be a massive opportunity for MSU. Notre Dame is likely going to be a top-10 team at the time of the matchup. The Spartans will be a significant underdog, but the night of Sept. 19 will be the chance to make a massive statement on a massive stage.

1. Michigan

Michigan State celebrates with the Paul Bunyan Trophy after beating Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Not much introduction is needed here. Fitzgerald has not been shy about the importance of the game against the Wolverines to the program. After Michigan State's "Spring Showcase" last month, Fitzgerald mentioned the exact number of days left until the Spartans went to Ann Arbor on Nov. 7.

A 1-11 season at MSU could be stomached (by some) if the lone victory was against Michigan. The Wolverines have won the last four meetings, though --- the longest such streak for UM since Mike Hart lit the rivalry on fire in 2007 with his infamous "little brother" comment. There is no better way to win the fanbase over than by 1. hating Michigan and then 2. beating Michigan.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the team at the end of the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images