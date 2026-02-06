How to Watch MSU Hockey's Friday Matchup at Michigan

The biggest series this regular season in all of college hockey is here.

It's No. 1 Michigan against No. 2 Michigan State . As the rankings suggest, first place in the Big Ten is on the line this weekend, with the Wolverines holding a one-point advantage to this point. Stakes don't get much higher than this in college hockey prior to March.

Michigan State's Porter Martone, center, and Michigan's Tyler Duke, below, exchange pushes during the first period on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What will be tough for MSU is that it has to find away on Friday and Saturday away from home. Friday's game against UM is in Ann Arbor. Saturday's is at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit for the annual "Duel in the D."

No matter the location, three points in the Big Ten standings are getting handed out per game. Here's how you can watch Friday's nationally televised matchup at Yost Ice Arena.

TV Info

Michigan State and Minnesota wear 'DS' patches in honor of the late hockey staffer Dan Sturges during the third period in the game against on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. Pictured is MSU's Charlie Stramel, right, and Beckett Hendrickson. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

More on the Matchup

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale, right, calls out to players as assistant coach Mike Towns looks on during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This will be the second and final regular season series between these two rival programs. That was a home-and-home series, with the road team winning both times. Michigan dominated the season's first meeting in East Lansing, 3-0, back on Dec. 5. Michigan State, though, went right into Ann Arbor and pieced together a 3-1 win for itself, too.

Both teams have continued to play great since that series. MSU has gone 9-1-0 since last taking on the Wolverines. UM has won six in a row since losing that Game 2 agianst the Spartans. Both teams have lots of momentum and are about to have a big collision that very well might determine who wins the Big Ten regular season title and gets the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Something to keep an eye on, though, is that Michigan is on its backup goalie. The Wolverines' starter, Jack Ivankovic, suffered an injury during UM's series against Notre Dame about a month ago. There has not been much of a drop off with Stephen Peck, who has kept Michigan's afloat with a .911 save percentage and a 2.56 GAA.

What helps is how deadly Michigan's offense is. The Wolverines average 4.81 goals per game, which is the most in the country. No one is particularly close --- Quinnipiac is second at 4.11. Michigan State is ranked in a tie for seventh at 3.65 goals per game. MSU will have to rely a lot on goalie Trey Augustine, who has just a 1.87 GAA and a highly impressive .934 save percentage.

Michigan State Spartans goalie Trey Augustine talks with a referee during a game against the Michigan Wolverines on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

