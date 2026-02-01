MSU's Fralick Breaks Down Spartans' Tough Loss to Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State's women's basketball is still in a good spot, but had to accept a setback on Sunday afternoon.

The 13th-ranked Spartans were able to force overtime against arch-rival No. 9 Michigan , but a 10-0 run for the Wolverines in the additional five-minute period made the difference in MSU's 94-91 loss . Following the game, MSU's Robyn Fralick shared her thoughts on the game:

More on Sunday's Game, Atmosphere

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick signals to the team during the fourth quarter against Michigan on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The atmosphere at the Breslin Center was certainly electric, though. Even though it came at the expense of a Michigan State loss, none of the 11,635 people in attendance can say they were not entertained. That attendance figure is the most for a home game during the Fralick era at MSU, which is currently in its third year.

Sunday's rivalry clash was a high-level showcase for women's basketball and both of these two programs. It also helps that the game was nationally televised on FS1.

"It's what it's about," Fralick said on the show the Spartans and Wolverines put on. "Women's basketball has never been better, and I keep saying it. Our league has never been better. The rivalry [with Michigan] has never been better.

"Women's basketball has never been better, and we saw a hell of a game tonight. I'm not discouraged, but I'm disappointed [in the loss], but it's great for our game."

Michigan State's Robyn Fralick speaks following a 94-91 overtime loss to Michigan at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

It was inches, maybe millimeters, away from being an all-time finish and a victory in MSU's direction. Michigan State came up with a steal in the final seconds, shortly after having tied the game with five seconds left.

The ball went to the hands of center Ines Sotelo, who launched a prayer from about half-court at the buzzer. Fralick said after the game that she works on that type of shot a fair bit, and Sotelo had made a shot from beyond half-court earlier this season against DePaul. This one went off the glass and just rimmed out.

"I thought it was in," Fralick said about Sotelo's heave. "She made one just like that at DePaul, and, strangely, she practices that shot. But from my angle, it was like, 'Oh my gosh, I think that's good.'"

The loss to a rival is tough, but MSU's women's program is still on the rise. Michigan State only dropped to 19-3 overall and 8-3 during Big Ten play. On Friday, ESPN projected the Spartans to be a 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. That means MSU would get to host the first and second rounds in East Lansing, along with all other top-4 seeds.

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick communicates with the team during the fourth quarter in the game against Nebraska on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

