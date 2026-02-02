Sweep at Penn State Caps Impressive Month for MSU Hockey

Michigan State hockey is starting to increase its level of play at the right time.

The Spartans just capped off an impressive month of January by sweeping fifth-ranked Penn State on the road. What made the sweep extra special was MSU's 5-4 overtime victory on Saturday, which was held outdoors inside Beaver Stadium. PSU announced an attendance of 74,575 for that game.

One day prior, Michigan State won 6-3 at the Nittany Lions' normal rink: Pegula Ice Arena. MSU actually got a hat trick from somebody in each game. Anthony Romani came through with three goals on Friday, and then Charlie Stramel did so on Saturday, also scoring the overtime winner.

Entering January, the Spartans were 5-3-0 during Big Ten play. This past month, Michigan State ended up winning seven of its eight games to reach 12-4-0 in conference play, is now on a six-game win streak, and it ended up picking up 20 of the 24 possible points it could have picked up in the Big Ten standings.

Where MSU Stands

Michigan State was already ranked second in the country before this weekend's games. The Spartans are only behind their arch-rival, Michigan, which swept unranked Ohio State on the road this past weekend, too. Just like MSU, UM won the first game in regulation and then won the second in overtime.

Those who vote in the USCHO.com poll will have a decision to make between the Spartans and Wolverines in their votes this week. Michigan had 48 of the 50 first-place votes in last week's poll, while MSU only had one, but the more impressive result from MSU may win some voters over.

No matter what those voters decide, it's going to work itself out really quickly. No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Michigan State are set to do battle next weekend in what might be the biggest series in college hockey this season. UM is in first place in the Big Ten with 36 points; MSU is right behind it with 35.

Taking first place in this series would be massive in multiple ways for the Spartans. Firstly, this is the most difficult series remaining this season for Michigan State. After playing UM, MSU finishes the regular season with series against Notre Dame, Ohio State, and then at Minnesota --- the bottom three teams in the conference.

It's also about bragging rights in the rivalry. These two teams split their first series in December, where Michigan State lost in East Lansing, but then won in Ann Arbor. The winner of this series ends up winning the season series, as well as first place in the Big Ten.

Doing so will be difficult for MSU, though. Game 1 on Friday (7 p.m. ET, FS1) is in Ann Arbor. The second game is at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET, BTN), with this year being Michigan State's turn to give up a home game for the annual "Duel in the D" event.

