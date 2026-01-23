How to Watch Michigan State Hockey's Series vs. Minnesota
In this story:
Michigan State hockey is returning to action in what is sure to be an emotional weekend at Munn Ice Arena.
The second-ranked Spartans are hosting unranked Minnesota on Friday and Saturday, but these two games will not really be about MSU against the Golden Gophers. Michigan State players and coaches will be trying to perform with a heavy heart, as the program is grieving the unexpected death of Dan Sturges, the Spartans' Director of Hockey Operations.
"He was essentially the glue of our team," MSU head coach Adam Nightingale said on Thursday. "He definitely made me look like a better coach than I am."
Here's how you can watch both Friday and Saturday's games between Michigan State and Minnesota:
Friday's TV Details
Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET
Streaming: Big Ten Plus
B1G+ Prices: $12.99/month or $89.99/year
Announcers: Kyle Keegan (play-by-play); Jordan Cyprian (analyst)
Saturday's TV Details
Puck Drop: 6 p.m. ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Announcers: Ben Holden (play-by-play); Fred Pletsch (analyst)
More on the Series
This is actually a series between the two teams that shared the Big Ten regular season crown last season. Both MSU and Minnesota finished with 50 points during the 24-game conference schedule. The Spartans won the season series, though, giving them the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which they also won for a second consecutive year.
The Golden Gophers are certainly having a down year. They're in a distant fifth place in the current conference standings, having earned just 14 points across 12 Big Ten games. Minnesota is 8-14-1 overall and 4-8-0 during conference play.
Michigan State enters the weekend ranked second in the polls, but the Spartans are third in the Big Ten standings. It's 24 points is just one behind eighth-ranked Penn State for second. No. 1 Michigan is in first with 31 points, but the Wolverines have played at least two more conference games than everybody else.
The Spartans will also likely be seeing one of their former players on the other side. Goalie Luca Di Pasquo, who had backed up MSU's Trey Augustine for two years, transferred to Minnesota this past offseason. He has rotated with Nathan Airey as the Gophers' starter, but Di Pasquo has been the better of the two. Di Pasquo's save percentage is up at .914, whereas Airey is at .890. The Gophers are 5-7-0 with Di Pasquo in net, compared to 3-7-1 with Airey.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming series vs. Minnesota when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika