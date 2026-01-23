How to Watch Michigan State Hockey's Series vs. Minnesota

Michigan State hockey is returning to action in what is sure to be an emotional weekend at Munn Ice Arena.

The second-ranked Spartans are hosting unranked Minnesota on Friday and Saturday, but these two games will not really be about MSU against the Golden Gophers. Michigan State players and coaches will be trying to perform with a heavy heart, as the program is grieving the unexpected death of Dan Sturges , the Spartans' Director of Hockey Operations.

Michigan State Director of Hockey Operations, Dan Sturges, photographed during a practice. Sturges passed away on Monday. | Michigan State Athletics

"He was essentially the glue of our team," MSU head coach Adam Nightingale said on Thursday. "He definitely made me look like a better coach than I am."

Here's how you can watch both Friday and Saturday's games between Michigan State and Minnesota:

Friday's TV Details

Michigan State's Maxim Strb‡k, right, pressures Minnesota's Jimmy Clark during the second period on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Streaming: Big Ten Plus

B1G+ Prices: $12.99/month or $89.99/year

Announcers: Kyle Keegan (play-by-play); Jordan Cyprian (analyst)

Saturday's TV Details

Michigan State's Patrick Geary, left, collides with Minnesota's John Mittelstadt during the first period on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Puck Drop: 6 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Ben Holden (play-by-play); Fred Pletsch (analyst)

More on the Series

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale calls out to players during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is actually a series between the two teams that shared the Big Ten regular season crown last season. Both MSU and Minnesota finished with 50 points during the 24-game conference schedule. The Spartans won the season series, though, giving them the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which they also won for a second consecutive year.

The Golden Gophers are certainly having a down year. They're in a distant fifth place in the current conference standings, having earned just 14 points across 12 Big Ten games. Minnesota is 8-14-1 overall and 4-8-0 during conference play.

Michigan State enters the weekend ranked second in the polls, but the Spartans are third in the Big Ten standings. It's 24 points is just one behind eighth-ranked Penn State for second. No. 1 Michigan is in first with 31 points, but the Wolverines have played at least two more conference games than everybody else.

The Spartans will also likely be seeing one of their former players on the other side. Goalie Luca Di Pasquo, who had backed up MSU's Trey Augustine for two years, transferred to Minnesota this past offseason. He has rotated with Nathan Airey as the Gophers' starter, but Di Pasquo has been the better of the two. Di Pasquo's save percentage is up at .914, whereas Airey is at .890. The Gophers are 5-7-0 with Di Pasquo in net, compared to 3-7-1 with Airey.

Michigan State's goalie Luca Di Pasquo looks on in practice during hockey media day on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming series vs. Minnesota when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW