Rutgers vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds for Big Ten Tournament 2nd Round

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Minnesota Golden Gophers had solid finishes to the regular season. Rutgers won four of their final seven games to finish the year 13-18, with Minnesota

winning four of their last six games to improve to 15-16.

However, it’s a tough path in the Big Ten Tournament. The winner of this game will face UCLA, and the winner of that game will have Michigan State waiting for them after that.

Minnesota took the first meeting of the season with an 80-61 win as -7.5 home favorites on February 21, but has been battling injuries as of late.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for this Big Ten Tournament matchup.

Rutgers vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Rutgers +5.5 (-110)

Minnesota -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Rutgers +190

Minnesota -230

Total

135.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Rutgers vs. Minnesota How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Rutgers record: 13-18

Minnesota record: 15-16

Rutgers vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

Rutgers is 16-15 ATS this season

Minnesota is 14-17 ATS this season

The OVER is 18-13 in Rutgers games this season

The UNDER is 19-12 in Minnesota games this season

Rutgers vs. Minnesota Key Players to Watch

Tariq Francis, Guard, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Tariq Francis ended the regular season strongly for Rutgers. The junior leads the team with 16.9 points per game, and he’s reached double-digit points in 15 straight games. That includes seven games with at least 20 points.

Francis only had 10 points on 4 of 12 shooting (2 of 5 from deep) in Minnesota last month, so he’ll have something to prove tonight in the Big Ten Tournament.

Rutgers vs. Minnesota Prediction and Pick

Minnesota’s injuries are going to catch up with them sooner or later, and that could very well happen tonight against Rutgers. The Golden Gophers are without Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, and have primarily been using a six-man rotation in recent games.

Rutgers is hot right now and looking for revenge. They have a chance to get it at this +190 moneyline price, but I’m taking the spread to play it safe.

Pick: Rutgers +5.5 (-110)

