Rutgers vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds for Big Ten Tournament 2nd Round
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Minnesota Golden Gophers had solid finishes to the regular season. Rutgers won four of their final seven games to finish the year 13-18, with Minnesota
winning four of their last six games to improve to 15-16.
However, it’s a tough path in the Big Ten Tournament. The winner of this game will face UCLA, and the winner of that game will have Michigan State waiting for them after that.
Minnesota took the first meeting of the season with an 80-61 win as -7.5 home favorites on February 21, but has been battling injuries as of late.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for this Big Ten Tournament matchup.
Rutgers vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rutgers +5.5 (-110)
- Minnesota -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rutgers +190
- Minnesota -230
Total
- 135.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Rutgers vs. Minnesota How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 11
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): BTN
- Rutgers record: 13-18
- Minnesota record: 15-16
Rutgers vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- Rutgers is 16-15 ATS this season
- Minnesota is 14-17 ATS this season
- The OVER is 18-13 in Rutgers games this season
- The UNDER is 19-12 in Minnesota games this season
Rutgers vs. Minnesota Key Players to Watch
Tariq Francis, Guard, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Tariq Francis ended the regular season strongly for Rutgers. The junior leads the team with 16.9 points per game, and he’s reached double-digit points in 15 straight games. That includes seven games with at least 20 points.
Francis only had 10 points on 4 of 12 shooting (2 of 5 from deep) in Minnesota last month, so he’ll have something to prove tonight in the Big Ten Tournament.
Rutgers vs. Minnesota Prediction and Pick
Minnesota’s injuries are going to catch up with them sooner or later, and that could very well happen tonight against Rutgers. The Golden Gophers are without Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, and have primarily been using a six-man rotation in recent games.
Rutgers is hot right now and looking for revenge. They have a chance to get it at this +190 moneyline price, but I’m taking the spread to play it safe.
Pick: Rutgers +5.5 (-110)
