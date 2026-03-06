Michigan State hockey is on top of the conference yet again.

With the second-ranked Spartans' 7-1 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night, MSU has now clinched its third consecutive Big Ten regular season championship. It's the first time in program history that Michigan State has won a regular season conference title in three straight seasons.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale looks on during the third period in the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

This result also seals up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament for the Spartans . Even if MSU finished in a tie for first with Michigan in the standings at 49 points (the Spartans are now at 50 with one game remaining), the tiebreaker would have gone Michigan State's way. The Spartans picked up seven points in their four head-to-head meetings against the Wolverines, while UM only got five.

That top seed in the conference tournament comes with the benefit of a bye to the conference's semifinal game, and the fact that MSU now won't have to leave East Lansing again before the NCAA Tournament. Michigan State has been the No. 1 seed each of the last two seasons as well, winning the Big Ten Tournament each time.

Impact of B1G Title, Next Steps for MSU

Michigan State and Minnesota wear 'DS' patches in honor of the late hockey staffer Dan Sturges during the third period in the game against on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. Pictured is MSU's Charlie Stramel, right, and Beckett Hendrickson. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's safe to say that Michigan State is now a program with plenty of staying power for as long as Adam Nightingale remains the head coach. Nightingale got the program to the top of the Big Ten in his second season in 2024, which was the Spartans' first regular season title of any sort since 2006 (CCHA Tournament), MSU's first regular season conference title since 2001, and the first for Michigan State since the Big Ten started sponsoring men's ice hockey again in 2013-14.

The next step for the Spartans is to show it at the national level. It's a spoiled thing to say, but when you win a regional title three straight times, the next step is to look for the next step. Nightingale has dominated the Big Ten, but that trophy case is missing a Frozen Four appearance and a national title.

MSU lost to Michigan in the regional final two years ago and were upset by Cornell in the first round last season. Getting over that hump in the NCAA Tournament is Nightingale's current and ongoing task.

What would help is a more sane format than 16 teams and single-elimination for a sport with as much randomness included into it as hockey, but that's the hand every team gets dealt. If the Spartans don't win two NCAA tourney games to at least make it to this year's Frozen Four in Las Vegas, which would be the program's first such appearance, the fantastic regular season will feel in vain a little bit.

Michigan State forward Porter Martone (22) celebrates scoring a goal against Michigan during the first period of Duel in the D at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, February 7, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images