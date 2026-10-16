How To Watch, Listen to MSU's Fascinating Game vs. Northwestern

This is about as storyline-filled a game as it gets for a relatively random October Big Ten matchup.

Michigan State (2-4 overall, 0-3 Big Ten) could really use a win, and Saturday's game against No. 25 Northwestern (4-1 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) is a tremendous opportunity. That's because MSU's head coach, Pat Fitzgerald , is an NU alumnus and was the head coach there for 17 seasons. Northwestern has its own reason to get up for this one, though, as it brings over former Spartan Aidan Chiles as its starting quarterback. Here's how you can watch:

TV/Streaming Details

Kickoff Time: 12:06 p.m. ET

Streaming: Peacock | Prices (sports included): $12.99/month OR $129.99/year

Announcers: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Yogi Roth (analyst); Caroline Pineda (sidelines)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State running back Jaziun Patterson (4) scores a touchdown against Illinois at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channels 85 | On the SiriusXM App: Channel 85

Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sideline); Dalton Shetler (host)

Basics on Northwestern

This Northwestern squad actually has a shot at being pretty good. ESPN's College Football Power Index currently gives the Wildcats a 14.7% chance at making it to the 12-team College Football Playoff. It's unlikely, but it's more likely than Michigan State making a bowl game (9.0%).

NU isn't particularly elite on either side of the ball, but the Wildcats are at least solid on both offense and defense. Northwestern's scoring offense ranks seventh in the Big Ten at 35.4 points per game. Its scoring defense is sixth at 16.2 points allowed per contest.

Oct 10, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) looks to pass against the Ball State Cardinals during the first half at New Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats have looked like a top-25 team all season, really, especially in their close loss to Indiana on the road. They've also got dominant wins over Colorado and Penn State on their resume. Even the win over FCS South Dakota State shouldn't be scoffed at. ESPN's SP+ ranks the Jackrabbits above most G6 teams and some Power Four squads, including Colorado, Maryland, and Rutgers.

This is in Year 4 for head coach David Braun. He was hired as Northwestern's DC for the 2023 season, but became the interim head coach after Fitzgerald's firing. Braun got the permanent gig and has kept it since after leading NU to an 8-5 record in 2023, getting B1G Coach of the Year honors. Braun is entering this game 23-20 overall. This will be his first time facing Michigan State.