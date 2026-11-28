One final game remains for Michigan State in 2026.

It's been a tough season for the Spartans (3-8 overall, 1-7 Big Ten). Injuries have piled up in the worst way, and MSU has let some winnable games slip away late. That win at Michigan is still a proof-of-concept game Michigan State and Pat Fitzgerald can hold on to, but a 3-9 season that ends with a loss to Rutgers (3-8 overall, 2-6 Big Ten) would still feel pretty "bleh."

Let's take a closer look at this game and make a prediction:

When MSU Has The Ball

Michigan State quarterback Kayd Coffman throws a pass on the run against Oregon at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

For the fifth consecutive game, we're going into a Saturday not entirely certain who the starting quarterback for Michigan State is going to be. Starting QB Alessio Milivojevic missed the game at UCLA with a right thumb injury, but is also going to miss the final two games of 2026 with a separate injury in his left arm that he suffered during the first half against Washington.

Backup quarterback Cam Fancher has also been hurt. He suffered an injury to his leg against Wisconsin that sidelined him entirely for four games and five weeks. Fancher came back against Washington, but seemed to aggravate his injury on the interception he threw during the third quarter of that game. He was listed as a game-time decision last Friday against Oregon, but he wasn't running at all during warmups, and wound up not playing.

If Fancher cannot play again on Saturday, it will be up to third-string quarterback Kayd Coffman again. It might even be better to give Coffman the reps, whether Fancher can play or not. Saturday will be Fancher's final game in college, and it's safe to say that the result won't have any real dramatic impact on the program's long-term future. Coffman has an outside shot at being Michigan State's starter in 2027, and he could probably use the in-game reps.

Overall, this Spartan offense is having about as brutal a season as it gets. MSU was already thin on playmakers before the year began, but now they are practically non-existent with running back Cam Edwards and tight end Jayden Savoury both out. Michigan State is dead last among Power Four teams in total offense and scoring offense.

Other important starters have also dealt with injuries during the year. Starting wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. is questionable to play in what will also be his final collegiate game. Fifth-year senior offensive lineman Conner Moore is out.

Michigan State offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan walks on the field before a game against Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Rutgers doesn't exactly have a fantastic defense, either (it's a 3-8 vs. 3-8 matchup, so go figure). The Scarlet Knights rank 119th in the FBS for total defense and 123rd in scoring defense. RU has given up 33.7 points per game this year in its nine games against Power Four competition, though MSU is averaging just 14.4 points per game in its nine P4 games, too.

The Spartans have also only scored 17 total points in their two games that Milivojevic has missed, though UCLA's and Oregon's defenses are much better and more talented than what Fancher and/or Coffman will see in Piscataway.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

When Rutgers Has The Ball

Nov 7, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback AJ Surace (10) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rutgers is also figuring out who is going to start at quarterback as well. The Scarlet Knights have quarterbacks Dylan Lonergan and AJ Surace listed as probable and questionable to play on Saturday, respectively. RU hasn't had the most stable quarterback situation this year, swapping between Surace and Lonergan for much of the early portions of the year. Surace sort of got the job by default after Lonergan suffered a concussion that kept him out multiple weeks.

If Lonergan sounds like a familiar name, it's because it is. He was the starting quarterback at Boston College last year and had the best game of his career against Michigan State in Week 2, throwing for 390 yards and four touchdowns. MSU won that game in double overtime.

Other injuries are also impacting Rutgers' offense and the Spartans' defense. RU's best player is wide receiver KJ Duff, who probably won't be drafted any later than Round 2 of next spring's NFL Draft. He's out with a high ankle sprain. Duff had 774 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in just eight games this year.

Massachusetts Minutemen at Rutgers Scarlet Knights football in Piscataway, New Jersey on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Rutgers #KJ Duff scores the first touchdown of the season for Rutgers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starting running back Antwan Raymond is also questionable to play. He actually leads the Big Ten with 911 rushing yards entering the final week of the regular season. Raymond has had five 100-yard games this year, including one during RU's upset win at Penn State last week.

Many of Michigan State's best players on defense are also hurt. Star linebacker Jordan Hall will miss his sixth straight game to end the year, safety Devin Vaught is out again, and star defensive lineman Ben Roberts is questionable. Those are MSU's top guys at all three levels of its defense.

It's actually impressive that the Spartans' defense has remained somewhat viable with all the injuries. Michigan State ranks 45th in the FBS for total defense, which is a surprisingly good spot to be in as a 3-8 team. Rutgers ranks 119th in the FBS in yardage and 100th in points per game.

Final Thoughts, Prediction

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald watches on during a game against Washington at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

It's taken some decent coaching jobs from Fitzgerald and Greg Schiano to keep their respective teams off the mat. Michigan State's season has been a bit of a slow death, but Rutgers' year seemed over right away when it got drubbed by UMass in its season opener. The fact that the Scarlet Knights had enough to steal a game in Happy Valley, in front of over 100,000 people, is impressive.

The on-field vibe feels a bit similar to Michigan State's finale against Maryland last year, though. It'll be a tight game, but MSU looks like a team that has enough in the tank to close out its season with a win.

Final Prediction: Michigan State 24, Rutgers 21