It’s never been more difficult to keep track of which players are on your favorite team.

Michigan State just wrapped up its 2026 season at 4-8 after a 25-21 comeback win at Rutgers on Saturday evening. Hopes in East Lansing are that better times are ahead, and a massive offseason and transfer portal window is coming up.

The Spartans also have to contend with their crop of outgoing seniors, though. Here is every player who has exhausted their collegiate eligibility and will no longer play college football. The players below are listed in numerical order.

#0 CB NiJhay Burt

Michigan State’s NiJhay Burt leaves the field after an injury against Nebraska during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A two-year Spartan who transferred in from Eastern Illinois, NiJhay Burt became an important piece of Michigan State’s secondary this year after a wave of injuries. He’s forged a small legacy at MSU this year with his performance at Michigan, intercepting a pass and forcing a fumble in the 15-6 win. Burt got Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors for that.

#1 EDGE Kenny Soares Jr.

Michigan State edge rusher Kenny Soares Jr. (1) celebrates an interception against Toledo during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kenny Soares Jr. is the only player on this year’s team who had played for Pat Fitzgerald at Northwestern. He was voted in as a team captain and received the No. 1 jersey. Soares was perhaps the Spartans’ most skilled pass rusher at the rush end position this year, though Anelu Lafaele (2-3 years remaining) is a very worthy successor. Soares played for N.C. State before coming to East Lansing.

#2 QB Cam Fancher

Michigan State quarterback Cam Fancher takes a snap against Nebraska at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Cam Fancher is another one-year player who came to Michigan State via the transfer portal last winter. He was a legitimate part of MSU’s offense while healthy, but a leg injury against Wisconsin derailed his season a little bit. Fancher also had earlier stops at Marshall, Florida Atlantic, and UCF.

#3 WR Rodney Bullard Jr.

Michigan State WR Rodney Bullard Jr. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Rodney Bullard Jr. was a starting wide receiver for the Spartans while healthy this year. He spent two total seasons with the program after beginning at Division II Valdosta State, also winning a fight with the NCAA this offseason for an additional year of eligibility.

#3 CB Tre Bell

Starting cornerback Tre Bell will also depart the program. He’s another one-year guy who transferred from Iowa State to MSU over the winter, following cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat. Bell began his career at FCS Lindenwood and was actually planning to play basketball there when he arrived on campus.

#4 CB Charles Brantley

Michigan State Spartans cornerback Charles Brantley (0) intercepts a pass to Michigan Wolverines tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) during the final seconds of action to seal MSU's 37-33 win Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Charles Brantley is now out of eligibility following six years of college football — five were spent at MSU, and one (2025) was spent at Miami (FL). His main legacy stretches way back to 2021 and the Mel Tucker era, when his one-handed interception sealed Michigan State’s victory over Michigan. The game was a top-10 matchup and is pretty much known as “The Kenneth Walker Game,” but Brantley’s contribution cannot be overlooked.

#4 RB Jaziun Patterson

Michigan State running back Jaziun Patterson takes a handoff against Oregon at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Running back Jaziun Patterson was also a big contributor for MSU this year. He’s had to serve as the Spartans’ top running back for a good portion of the year after Cam Edwards (more on his eligibility situation below) suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4. This was Patterson’s only year at Michigan State — he spent each of the previous four years at Iowa.

#9 EDGE Keahnist Thompson

Michigan State defensive end Keahnist Thompson chases the passer against Eastern Michigan at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Defensive end Keahnist Thompson is another one-year transfer guy. Thompson has generally been a rotational part of the Spartans’ defensive line as the strong-side DE. He transferred to Michigan State last offseason from FCS Weber State. Thompson began his career at UCF.

#12 TE Carson Gulker

Michigan State tight end Carson Gulker (12) takes a snap during a game against Illinois at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Carson Gulker is also out of eligibility. He was one of MSU’s more interesting additions last winter, as he transferred in following five seasons at Division II Ferris State. Gulker had played quarterback, H-back, and tight end during his time with the Bulldogs. He was mainly a gadget/wildcat player for Michigan State this year, though he got some more traditional tight end snaps down the stretch.

#13 WR Chrishon McCray

Michigan State’s Chrishon McCray is recognized during a senior day ceremony before the game against Oregon on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starting slot receiver Chrishon McCray will also depart following two seasons at MSU. Like Burt, he’ll be best remembered for a great performance at Michigan this year, catching six passes for 92 yards. McCray transferred to Michigan State after beginning his career with three years at Kent State.

#13 EDGE Isaac Smith

Michigan State EDGE Isaac Smith goes for a tackle during the Spartans' game against USC on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Isaac Smith is also out of eligibility following two years in East Lansing. He transferred to Michigan State from Texas Tech during the now-defunct spring window before the 2025 season. Smith was technically a starter throughout ‘25, though his snaps were like a rotational role, which is pretty much what he also got in 2026.

#21 S Nikai Martinez

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Starting free safety Nikai Martinez is also out of eligibility. He’s spent three total seasons with the program after beginning his career at UCF. Martinez was one of MSU’s more reliable defenders during the 2024 season, but he dealt with injuries for most of 2025, and he hasn’t been quite as effective in 2026.

#30 S Aveon Grose

Michigan State safety Aveon Grose goes through drills during the first day of training camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Aveon Grose is another notable safety who will also depart the program. The brother of fellow Spartan Angelo Grose (2020-24), Aveon has spent three total seasons at MSU. He’s played a fair bit of special teams, but Grose has gotten a fair bit of run this year whenever Devin Vaught hasn’t been available. He made the game-sealing interception against Rutgers on Saturday.

#34 S Khalil Majeed

Michigan State's Khalil Majeed celebrates after a stop against Indiana on a kickoff during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Khalil Majeed spent six years playing college football, and all of them were spent at Michigan State. He joined the program as a walk-on and has been able to forge out a nice career on the team’s special teams units.

#37 K Liam Boyd

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans kicker Liam Boyd (37) kicks against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting kicker Liam Boyd will also depart the program. He’s been a pleasant surprise for Michigan State this year – most of his “misses” have been because they’ve been blocked, rather than his kicks going wide of the uprights. MSU will have to decide if it wants to dip into the portal again this offseason or ride with rising sophomore Stephen Gonzales, who has a very big leg.

#44 LB Caleb Wheatland

Linebacker Caleb Wheatland will also go. He’s another one-year player who transferred in from Auburn last winter, but nearly all of his career production came during his three years at Maryland before that. Wheatland was a relatively solid player who had to step in a fair bit for an often-injured Jordan Hall.

#52 OL Nick Sharpe

Michigan State’s Nick Sharpe walks with the team to Spartan Stadium before the football game against Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starting offensive guard Nick Sharpe will also depart the team. He’s a sixth-year senior who played at Wake Forest for four years alongside offensive line coach Nick Tabacca before spending a year at South Carolina in 2025. Sharpe largely played right guard for Michigan State, though he’d also move to the left side when needed.

#55 DT Ben Roberts

Michigan State defensive lineman Ben Roberts during a game against Nebraska at Spartan Stadium Saturday, Sep. 26, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Ben Roberts may have been MSU’s best player this season. He became a star at nosetackle and would probably be getting legitimate All-Big Ten consideration had he remained healthy the whole way. Roberts is probably the best NFL prospect among this group of departing seniors and will probably be a late Day 2/early Day 3 draft pick.

#58 OL Conner Moore

Michigan State offensive lineman Conner Moore (58) walks out of the tunnel for a game against Eastern Michigan at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Two-year starting offensive lineman Conner Moore is also out of eligibility. He grew up in Ohio rooting for the Spartans and transferred to his childhood team from Montana State ahead of the 2025 season. Moore started at right tackle last year and shifted over to left guard this season.

#63 OL Trent Fraley

Starting center Trent Fraley will be one of the tougher players to replace this winter. He’s a one-year transfer portal guy, but Fraley was Michigan State's best piece on the offensive line this year. Fraley had transferred to MSU from North Dakota State, but he started his career at Marshall.

#75 OL Ben Murawski

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan State Spartans offensive linenam Ben Murawski (75) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting left tackle Ben Murawski is also out of eligibility. He’s another one-year player the Spartans pulled from the transfer portal last offseason, and Murawski was actually the very first commitment Michigan State received.

#88 TE Kai Rios

Michigan State Spartans tight end Kai Rios scores a touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tight end Kai Rios will also depart the program. He’s been on the team for the last two seasons after transferring in from Indiana State. Rios saw a much larger role this year than last, largely being used as a blocking tight end.

The ‘It’s Complicated’ Section

Michigan State running back Cam Edwards walks off the field after a 35-7 win over Eastern Michigan at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The following players are players who could be out of eligibility, but there could be a pathway to playing next fall with a medical waiver: #0 RB Cam Edwards, #44 FB Jay Coyne, and #70 OL Luka Vincic.

Four-Year Seniors With Eligibility

Michigan State’s Jordan Hall is recognized during a senior day ceremony before the game against Oregon on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These players are fourth-year seniors who gained an additional season of eligibility due to the NCAA’s new “5-in-5” rule: #5 LB Jordan Hall, #7 S Michael Richard, #12 LB Cam Stodghill, and #18 LB Dion Crawford.