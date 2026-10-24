How To Watch, Listen to MSU Football's Game at UCLA

Michigan State is hoping to spoil the home team's Pasadena party on Saturday.

The Spartans (2-5 overall, 0-4 Big Ten) have made progress in the last few weeks, but this week's challenge, being No. 9 UCLA (6-0 overall, 4-0 Big Ten), is another level. The Bruins are the only remaining undefeated team in either the Big Ten or the SEC. Here's how you can watch this one -- the toughest conference game for MSU up to this point.

TV Info

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) passes in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3:37 p.m. ET or 12:37 p.m. PT (local)

Channel: CBS | Streaming: Paramount+

Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play); Charles Davis (analyst); Jenny Dell (sidelines)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channels 85 | On the SiriusXM App: Channel 85

Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sideline); Dalton Shetler (host)

Basics on UCLA

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney takes a timeout as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saturday's game between the 2-5 Spartans and the 6-0 Bruins will feature two teams with Year 1 head coaches whose first seasons at their respective stops are going in very different directions. Michigan State accepted the possibility of a tough 2026 when it hired Pat Fitzgerald , since he was going to be unable to bring players or coaches with him from a prior stop.

The step-by-step guide for a quick turnaround usually involves getting a coach who can bring guys with him, and also investing in NIL. UCLA checked both boxes when it hired Bob Chesney. He was previously the head coach at James Madison, leading the Dukes to the College Football Playoff last year. He was JMU's successor to Curt Cignetti, who had also turned around a previously futile Indiana in lightning speed.

UCLA doesn't fit the traditional California or West Coast stereotype of being a laid-back finesse team. Chesney has roots in the Midwest and New England regions, and his first Bruins team looks like it. They run the ball exceptionally well at 231.0 yards per game (first in the Big Ten), and a stout defense that has allowed just 25 points in their last three games.

The vulnerability could be that backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach has been forced into action after starter Nico Iamaleava suffered a season-ending knee injury, but there is a chance MSU will have to go with third-string quarterback Kayd Coffman in this one. Starter Alessio Milivojevic is questionable to play, and second-stringer Cam Fancher is out again with an apparent leg injury he suffered at Wisconsin.